9 Glenhaven Lane
Last updated May 11 2020 at 1:17 AM

9 Glenhaven Lane

9 Glenhaven Lane · No Longer Available
9 Glenhaven Lane, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
playground
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Highly desirable, bright and airy floor plan in the guard gated community of Mayfield in Northwood Pointe. This special home features 4 Bedrooms + bonus area upstairs with view to the park + bonus/casita off the back of home perfect for guests, an office or home gym. Convenient downstairs bedroom with bathroom. Spacious family room with fireplace. Formal dining room and formal living room. Large Kitchen has an island with counter seating and breakfast nook and opens to the family room. Spacious and serene backyard and driveway with porte-cochere. Fresh interior paint, beautiful wood flooring and newer carpet. Move-in read. Award winning Canyon View Elementary and Northwood High. Great location on cul-de-sac street with view of park and playground. Enjoy resort style amenities including pool, parks, tennis, hiking and biking trails.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 9 Glenhaven Lane have any available units?
9 Glenhaven Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 9 Glenhaven Lane have?
Some of 9 Glenhaven Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Glenhaven Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9 Glenhaven Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Glenhaven Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9 Glenhaven Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 9 Glenhaven Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9 Glenhaven Lane offers parking.
Does 9 Glenhaven Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Glenhaven Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Glenhaven Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9 Glenhaven Lane has a pool.
Does 9 Glenhaven Lane have accessible units?
No, 9 Glenhaven Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Glenhaven Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Glenhaven Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Glenhaven Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Glenhaven Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
