9 Glenhaven Lane

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground pool tennis court

Highly desirable, bright and airy floor plan in the guard gated community of Mayfield in Northwood Pointe. This special home features 4 Bedrooms + bonus area upstairs with view to the park + bonus/casita off the back of home perfect for guests, an office or home gym. Convenient downstairs bedroom with bathroom. Spacious family room with fireplace. Formal dining room and formal living room. Large Kitchen has an island with counter seating and breakfast nook and opens to the family room. Spacious and serene backyard and driveway with porte-cochere. Fresh interior paint, beautiful wood flooring and newer carpet. Move-in read. Award winning Canyon View Elementary and Northwood High. Great location on cul-de-sac street with view of park and playground. Enjoy resort style amenities including pool, parks, tennis, hiking and biking trails.