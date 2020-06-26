All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 9 Firestone.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
9 Firestone
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:35 AM

9 Firestone

9 Firestone · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

9 Firestone, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Furnished!!Furnished!!Beautifully highly upgraded 3 bed and 2.5 bath townhome with 1,945 SF. Welcome by vaulted ceilings, this stunning home has so much to offer. Living room with granite faced fireplace has separated by the great room and kitchen. Stainless steel appliances and nice cabinetry. Rich well kept hardwood floor open to the kitchen. Nice sized walk in pantry. Upstairs, three beds 2 full bath including master suite. The Master bedroom features a double -door entry, walk-in closet with custom built-ins, and remodeled master bath with separate tub and shower. Two-car garage with an extra long driver for car parking. Walking distance to top-ranked schools as well as lakes, house clubs, pools, parks, tennis courts & waling trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Firestone have any available units?
9 Firestone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 9 Firestone have?
Some of 9 Firestone's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Firestone currently offering any rent specials?
9 Firestone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Firestone pet-friendly?
No, 9 Firestone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 9 Firestone offer parking?
Yes, 9 Firestone offers parking.
Does 9 Firestone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Firestone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Firestone have a pool?
Yes, 9 Firestone has a pool.
Does 9 Firestone have accessible units?
No, 9 Firestone does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Firestone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Firestone has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Firestone have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Firestone does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology