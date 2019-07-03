All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 9 Banyan Tree Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
9 Banyan Tree Lane
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

9 Banyan Tree Lane

9 Banyan Tree · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9 Banyan Tree, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
dogs allowed
Available 08/01/19 Irvine Property - Property Id: 65806

Immaculate single level, detached house with 4 BR and 2 Bathrooms in a cul-de-sac of a great family neighborhood! Updated, upgraded, newly painted and ready for move in.
2500 Sq ft of living space featuring:
1. Huge updated family kitchen with custom cabinetry, center island, granite counter tops and deluxe appliances.
2. Updated bathrooms.
3. Tile and laminate flooring.
4. New widows treatments throughout.
5. LED Lighting throughout.
6. Fireplaces in both living room and family room.
7. Isolated 4th bedroom makes for an easy home office conversion.
8. Spacious backyard patio includes built-in BBQ with island - an entertainer's delight!
9. 2 car garage. Driveway has room for two cars.
Playground Island for little ones within cul-de-sac facing the house.
Membership in Community Association's pools, tennis and community center included.
One year lease renewable. Previous tenant occupied for seven years.
No students please.
1 month deposit required.
No dogs please.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/65806p
Property Id 65806

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5014132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Banyan Tree Lane have any available units?
9 Banyan Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 9 Banyan Tree Lane have?
Some of 9 Banyan Tree Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Banyan Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9 Banyan Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Banyan Tree Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Banyan Tree Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9 Banyan Tree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9 Banyan Tree Lane offers parking.
Does 9 Banyan Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Banyan Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Banyan Tree Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9 Banyan Tree Lane has a pool.
Does 9 Banyan Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 9 Banyan Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Banyan Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Banyan Tree Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Banyan Tree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Banyan Tree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology