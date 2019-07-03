9 Banyan Tree Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court dogs allowed

Available 08/01/19 Irvine Property - Property Id: 65806



Immaculate single level, detached house with 4 BR and 2 Bathrooms in a cul-de-sac of a great family neighborhood! Updated, upgraded, newly painted and ready for move in.

2500 Sq ft of living space featuring:

1. Huge updated family kitchen with custom cabinetry, center island, granite counter tops and deluxe appliances.

2. Updated bathrooms.

3. Tile and laminate flooring.

4. New widows treatments throughout.

5. LED Lighting throughout.

6. Fireplaces in both living room and family room.

7. Isolated 4th bedroom makes for an easy home office conversion.

8. Spacious backyard patio includes built-in BBQ with island - an entertainer's delight!

9. 2 car garage. Driveway has room for two cars.

Playground Island for little ones within cul-de-sac facing the house.

Membership in Community Association's pools, tennis and community center included.

One year lease renewable. Previous tenant occupied for seven years.

No students please.

1 month deposit required.

No dogs please.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/65806p

Property Id 65806



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5014132)