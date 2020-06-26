Amenities

9 Alevera St Available 08/10/20 Oak Creek Stunner! - Welcome home to your beautiful detached condo located in the Village of Oak Creek in Irvine! This property features 1,030 sf of ample living space and is two bedrooms (both upstairs) and 2.5 baths. Cute atrium in between family room area and tandem garage. Kitchen boasts updated counters, stainless steel appliances and white cabinets. Close to the 5 fwy, 241 Tollroad, Irvine Spectrum, Washer/Dryer included. John Wayne Airport and more! Award winning Irvine School District and close to IVC. Cats allowed, sorry no dogs.



(RLNE5906316)