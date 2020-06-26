All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

9 Alevera St

9 Alevera · No Longer Available
Irvine
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

9 Alevera, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
9 Alevera St Available 08/10/20 Oak Creek Stunner! - Welcome home to your beautiful detached condo located in the Village of Oak Creek in Irvine! This property features 1,030 sf of ample living space and is two bedrooms (both upstairs) and 2.5 baths. Cute atrium in between family room area and tandem garage. Kitchen boasts updated counters, stainless steel appliances and white cabinets. Close to the 5 fwy, 241 Tollroad, Irvine Spectrum, Washer/Dryer included. John Wayne Airport and more! Award winning Irvine School District and close to IVC. Cats allowed, sorry no dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Alevera St have any available units?
9 Alevera St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 9 Alevera St have?
Some of 9 Alevera St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Alevera St currently offering any rent specials?
9 Alevera St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Alevera St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Alevera St is pet friendly.
Does 9 Alevera St offer parking?
Yes, 9 Alevera St offers parking.
Does 9 Alevera St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Alevera St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Alevera St have a pool?
Yes, 9 Alevera St has a pool.
Does 9 Alevera St have accessible units?
No, 9 Alevera St does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Alevera St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Alevera St has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Alevera St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9 Alevera St has units with air conditioning.
