89 Winding Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Come and enjoy this highly-upgraded end unit Woodbury townhome with beautiful hardwood floors, premium carpet, elegant granite counter tops, crown molding, plantation shutters and much more! Featuring an open floor plan, the family room opens to the chefs kitchen replete with stainless steel appliances, gas stove for even cooking, gorgeous upgraded cabinetry, and a convenient center island to prep meals on and enjoy dining around. There is a formal dining room, large master bedroom with the bath having a soaking tub and separate shower, plus large walk-in closet. The in-door laundry room is located on the bedroom level, there is a nice sized courtyard to enjoy the great SoCal weather, and the 2-car garage has epoxy flooring. Condo comes with premium refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Association amenities include multiple tot lots, BBQs, and pools, sports and tennis courts plus there is a large clubhouse to invite friends and family to enjoy. Close and easy access to 241, 133 and I-5 freeway. Come and enjoy this wonderful and spacious condo! Offered for lease unfurnished, for corporate leasing, the home can come turnkey and furnished at with a corporate guarantee.