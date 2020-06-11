All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 16 2019 at 8:51 AM

89 Winding Way

89 Winding Way · No Longer Available
Location

89 Winding Way, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Come and enjoy this highly-upgraded end unit Woodbury townhome with beautiful hardwood floors, premium carpet, elegant granite counter tops, crown molding, plantation shutters and much more! Featuring an open floor plan, the family room opens to the chefs kitchen replete with stainless steel appliances, gas stove for even cooking, gorgeous upgraded cabinetry, and a convenient center island to prep meals on and enjoy dining around. There is a formal dining room, large master bedroom with the bath having a soaking tub and separate shower, plus large walk-in closet. The in-door laundry room is located on the bedroom level, there is a nice sized courtyard to enjoy the great SoCal weather, and the 2-car garage has epoxy flooring. Condo comes with premium refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Association amenities include multiple tot lots, BBQs, and pools, sports and tennis courts plus there is a large clubhouse to invite friends and family to enjoy. Close and easy access to 241, 133 and I-5 freeway. Come and enjoy this wonderful and spacious condo! Offered for lease unfurnished, for corporate leasing, the home can come turnkey and furnished at with a corporate guarantee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 Winding Way have any available units?
89 Winding Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 89 Winding Way have?
Some of 89 Winding Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 Winding Way currently offering any rent specials?
89 Winding Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Winding Way pet-friendly?
No, 89 Winding Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 89 Winding Way offer parking?
Yes, 89 Winding Way offers parking.
Does 89 Winding Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 89 Winding Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Winding Way have a pool?
Yes, 89 Winding Way has a pool.
Does 89 Winding Way have accessible units?
No, 89 Winding Way does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Winding Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 89 Winding Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 89 Winding Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 89 Winding Way does not have units with air conditioning.
