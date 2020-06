Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

Very bright top floor unit with new dual pane windows. Vaulted ceilings, corner unit and very private. Open floor plan with new 6 panel doors throughout. Formal living room and dining room. Granite kitchen counters with all white cabinets. Indoor laundry. Located in the heart of Woodbridge, close to shopping and the freeways. Association offers pool, spa and tennis.