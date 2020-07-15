All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:59 AM

89 Canyoncrest

89 Canyoncrest · No Longer Available
Location

89 Canyoncrest, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

This charming detached two bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom condominium located in the gated community of Chantory in Turtle Ridge offers a functional layout including a spacious living room, a light and bright kitchen, and a dining area which opens onto a private enclosed rear yard. The property features twoen-suite bedrooms each with walk in closets as well as a built in desk area adjacent to the bedrooms. The attached two car garage has ample room for two vehicles and storage. Rolling hills, parks, and hiking trails are all nearby for your use as well as the community clubhouse and cabana lined pool and spa with a dedicated BBQ area. Ideally located close to UCI and award winning Irvine schools as well as local shopping centers, restaurants and John Wayne airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 89 Canyoncrest have any available units?
89 Canyoncrest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 89 Canyoncrest have?
Some of 89 Canyoncrest's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 Canyoncrest currently offering any rent specials?
89 Canyoncrest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Canyoncrest pet-friendly?
No, 89 Canyoncrest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 89 Canyoncrest offer parking?
Yes, 89 Canyoncrest offers parking.
Does 89 Canyoncrest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 89 Canyoncrest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Canyoncrest have a pool?
Yes, 89 Canyoncrest has a pool.
Does 89 Canyoncrest have accessible units?
No, 89 Canyoncrest does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Canyoncrest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 89 Canyoncrest has units with dishwashers.
Does 89 Canyoncrest have units with air conditioning?
No, 89 Canyoncrest does not have units with air conditioning.
