89 Canyoncrest

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets pool clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This charming detached two bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom condominium located in the gated community of Chantory in Turtle Ridge offers a functional layout including a spacious living room, a light and bright kitchen, and a dining area which opens onto a private enclosed rear yard. The property features twoen-suite bedrooms each with walk in closets as well as a built in desk area adjacent to the bedrooms. The attached two car garage has ample room for two vehicles and storage. Rolling hills, parks, and hiking trails are all nearby for your use as well as the community clubhouse and cabana lined pool and spa with a dedicated BBQ area. Ideally located close to UCI and award winning Irvine schools as well as local shopping centers, restaurants and John Wayne airport.