88 Dovetail
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM

88 Dovetail

88 Dovetail · (415) 610-9055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

88 Dovetail, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 88 Dovetail · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1335 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
READY TO MOVE-IN - Beautiful 2Bed/2Bath Townhome for rent in Irvine -
Virtual Tour Link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=uBhY21dfhoS

Tenant Planet is proud to present this 2bd/2bth Townhome for rent, available now. Spacious three story with attached 2 car tandem garage on first floor, living space and one bedroom on second floor, and master suite located on the top level for extra privacy.

You will enjoy the convenient location of Quail Hill shops, supermarkets, banks, and restaurants all within walking distance. Quail Hill offers great amenities with private gym, pool, parks, tennis courts, ping pong table, and community BBQ's. It is also situated in the Award Winning University High School boundaries. Alderwood Basics Elementary school is located at a short driving distance from Irvine Spectrum Center and all it has to offer.

Home Features:

- Two spacious bedrooms
- Two full baths
- Stackable washer/dryer
- Large living room with balcony and fireplace
- Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen
- Recessed lights
- Central Heating and Cooling
- Attached 2 car tandem garage with plenty of parking around the complex

Lease Terms:

- One year lease minimum.
- Property is READY to move-in!
- Rent $2,700/mo
- Security deposit: $3,000
- Tenants to pay for all utilities: Water, Electricity, Gas, Internet, Trash collection.
- Yard maintenance done by the HOA.
- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy.
- No Smoking permitted in the premises.
- Pets to be considered with additional pet deposit.
- Parking: Two-car tandem garage.

(RLNE5764323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 88 Dovetail have any available units?
88 Dovetail has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 88 Dovetail have?
Some of 88 Dovetail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 Dovetail currently offering any rent specials?
88 Dovetail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Dovetail pet-friendly?
Yes, 88 Dovetail is pet friendly.
Does 88 Dovetail offer parking?
Yes, 88 Dovetail offers parking.
Does 88 Dovetail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 88 Dovetail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Dovetail have a pool?
Yes, 88 Dovetail has a pool.
Does 88 Dovetail have accessible units?
No, 88 Dovetail does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Dovetail have units with dishwashers?
No, 88 Dovetail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 88 Dovetail have units with air conditioning?
No, 88 Dovetail does not have units with air conditioning.

