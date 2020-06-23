88 Dovetail.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access tennis court

READY TO MOVE-IN - Beautiful 2Bed/2Bath Townhome for rent in Irvine -

Virtual Tour Link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=uBhY21dfhoS



Tenant Planet is proud to present this 2bd/2bth Townhome for rent, available now. Spacious three story with attached 2 car tandem garage on first floor, living space and one bedroom on second floor, and master suite located on the top level for extra privacy.



You will enjoy the convenient location of Quail Hill shops, supermarkets, banks, and restaurants all within walking distance. Quail Hill offers great amenities with private gym, pool, parks, tennis courts, ping pong table, and community BBQ's. It is also situated in the Award Winning University High School boundaries. Alderwood Basics Elementary school is located at a short driving distance from Irvine Spectrum Center and all it has to offer.



Home Features:



- Two spacious bedrooms

- Two full baths

- Stackable washer/dryer

- Large living room with balcony and fireplace

- Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen

- Recessed lights

- Central Heating and Cooling

- Attached 2 car tandem garage with plenty of parking around the complex



Lease Terms:



- One year lease minimum.

- Property is READY to move-in!

- Rent $2,700/mo

- Security deposit: $3,000

- Tenants to pay for all utilities: Water, Electricity, Gas, Internet, Trash collection.

- Yard maintenance done by the HOA.

- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy.

- No Smoking permitted in the premises.

- Pets to be considered with additional pet deposit.

- Parking: Two-car tandem garage.



Call leasing agent now to schedule a viewing!



(RLNE5764323)