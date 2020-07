Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry

Fresh New Paint~~~This Beautiful Woodbury TownHome has a spacious open kitchen and living room. A little cute Front yard. 2 Bedrooms,2.5 Bath. Clean and Cozy. Wood Laminate flooring down stair. Individual Laundry room up stair. 2 MINS Walking distance TO WOODBURY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. Great School district. 10 Mins Walking distance to the Community Park and the Store, Restaurant and shop at Woodbury Town Center. Less than 2 miles from Freeway I-5.