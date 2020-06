Amenities

Beautifully upgraded in Woodbury. Detached home 3 bedrooms one den and 3 bathrooms, First floor bedroom and bathroom. Fireplace open out to dinning area. Open and modern kitchen with center granite counter top. Master bathroom with separate tub/shower, hardwood floor, wood shutters, crown molding and nice backyard for BBQ, lots of amenities including pool, spa, clubhouse, sport courts and trails. Award wining Irvine school district and close to Woodbury Town Center shopping center.