Last updated April 21 2019 at 9:53 AM

87 Quill

87 Quill · No Longer Available
Location

87 Quill, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Home sweet home. Come check this highly upgraded condo in Eastwood Village. It was built in 2018. Previous owner never lived here. It is a NEW HOME. Direct access to a courtyard and storage and two car garage in the first floor. On the second floor there are three bedrooms, kitchen and great room and a covered deck. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and luxurious bath with dual vanities. The other two guest rooms share the full bath in the hallway. New carpet throughout the entire property except the first floor. Eastwood Village is a new community. It has four magnificent parks, several built-in BBQs, playgrounds for kids, tennis courts, volleyball courts, soccer field, walking trails, two luxury style pools, and a clubhouse. The community belongs to Irvine school district. Walking distance to Eastwood Elementary School and groceries and shopping plaza. Middle school Sierra Vista and High school Northwood are both top rated award winning schools. Great location in the middle of the city of Irvine. 5 minutes away from Woodbury Town Center and Cypress Village and 15 minutes away from Irvine Spectrum. FURNITURE IS NOT INCLUDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 Quill have any available units?
87 Quill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 87 Quill have?
Some of 87 Quill's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87 Quill currently offering any rent specials?
87 Quill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 Quill pet-friendly?
No, 87 Quill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 87 Quill offer parking?
Yes, 87 Quill offers parking.
Does 87 Quill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 87 Quill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 Quill have a pool?
Yes, 87 Quill has a pool.
Does 87 Quill have accessible units?
No, 87 Quill does not have accessible units.
Does 87 Quill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 87 Quill has units with dishwashers.
Does 87 Quill have units with air conditioning?
No, 87 Quill does not have units with air conditioning.
