Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court volleyball court

Home sweet home. Come check this highly upgraded condo in Eastwood Village. It was built in 2018. Previous owner never lived here. It is a NEW HOME. Direct access to a courtyard and storage and two car garage in the first floor. On the second floor there are three bedrooms, kitchen and great room and a covered deck. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and luxurious bath with dual vanities. The other two guest rooms share the full bath in the hallway. New carpet throughout the entire property except the first floor. Eastwood Village is a new community. It has four magnificent parks, several built-in BBQs, playgrounds for kids, tennis courts, volleyball courts, soccer field, walking trails, two luxury style pools, and a clubhouse. The community belongs to Irvine school district. Walking distance to Eastwood Elementary School and groceries and shopping plaza. Middle school Sierra Vista and High school Northwood are both top rated award winning schools. Great location in the middle of the city of Irvine. 5 minutes away from Woodbury Town Center and Cypress Village and 15 minutes away from Irvine Spectrum. FURNITURE IS NOT INCLUDED.