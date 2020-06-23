All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:45 AM

86 Revival

86 Revival · No Longer Available
Location

86 Revival, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Location, Location. Across street from club house, association pool, park area. Beautifully upgraded Santa Barbara Plan one has gated entrance and open walkway/patio area before reaching to front door. Rich wood flooring through out downstairs foyer, upstairs great room, kitchen hallway and secondary bedroom.Plush carpeting in master bedroom. Tile flooring in both master bath and hallway bath. Kitchen has granite counter top, island and SS appliances. Balcony off the great room. inside laundry and two car side by side attached garage. The community offers many pools, parks, an elementary school, sport courts and easy access to shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 Revival have any available units?
86 Revival doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 86 Revival have?
Some of 86 Revival's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 Revival currently offering any rent specials?
86 Revival is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 Revival pet-friendly?
No, 86 Revival is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 86 Revival offer parking?
Yes, 86 Revival offers parking.
Does 86 Revival have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86 Revival does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 Revival have a pool?
Yes, 86 Revival has a pool.
Does 86 Revival have accessible units?
No, 86 Revival does not have accessible units.
Does 86 Revival have units with dishwashers?
No, 86 Revival does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 86 Revival have units with air conditioning?
No, 86 Revival does not have units with air conditioning.

