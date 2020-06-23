86 Revival

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Location, Location. Across street from club house, association pool, park area. Beautifully upgraded Santa Barbara Plan one has gated entrance and open walkway/patio area before reaching to front door. Rich wood flooring through out downstairs foyer, upstairs great room, kitchen hallway and secondary bedroom.Plush carpeting in master bedroom. Tile flooring in both master bath and hallway bath. Kitchen has granite counter top, island and SS appliances. Balcony off the great room. inside laundry and two car side by side attached garage. The community offers many pools, parks, an elementary school, sport courts and easy access to shopping.