Irvine, CA
85 W Yale Loop
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

85 W Yale Loop

85 West Yale Loop · No Longer Available
Location

85 West Yale Loop, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful TownHome, Located in an outstanding community. This is a beautiful single story Townhome, features a Den / Family Room that has been used as a 3rd Bedroom.
The Stainless Steel Finish appliances have been recently installed in the kitchen. All interior walls recently painted. Floors on the living /Dining area and hall were recently installed.
Enjoy the resort style living of Woodbridge, an award-winning planned community that has amazing amenities. The floorplan offers Open living and dining areas, a kitchen with lots of natural light, a large master bedroom with a spacious master bathroom. His & Hers Bath Vanity, walk-in shower bath and lots of closet space.
It has a laundry room for a Full-size Washer and a Dryer Side by side. Between the Townhome and the detached garage, there is a Finished patio with a Landscaped backyard. This Property is located on the Loop, with front street door access and back street access for the 2 Car Detached garage.
This Wonderful townhome is close to several California Distinguished schools, Stone Creek Elementary, Lakeside Middle School and Woodbridge High School. Woodbridge offers a Beautiful environment, 2 lakes, 2 Beach Clubs, 22 pools and 16 spas, tennis courts, clubhouse, children's lagoon, a splash pad, numerous parks with play equipment, volleyball courts and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 W Yale Loop have any available units?
85 W Yale Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 85 W Yale Loop have?
Some of 85 W Yale Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 W Yale Loop currently offering any rent specials?
85 W Yale Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 W Yale Loop pet-friendly?
No, 85 W Yale Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 85 W Yale Loop offer parking?
Yes, 85 W Yale Loop offers parking.
Does 85 W Yale Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 85 W Yale Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 W Yale Loop have a pool?
Yes, 85 W Yale Loop has a pool.
Does 85 W Yale Loop have accessible units?
No, 85 W Yale Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 85 W Yale Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 W Yale Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 85 W Yale Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 W Yale Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
