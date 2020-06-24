85 W Yale Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful TownHome, Located in an outstanding community. This is a beautiful single story Townhome, features a Den / Family Room that has been used as a 3rd Bedroom.

The Stainless Steel Finish appliances have been recently installed in the kitchen. All interior walls recently painted. Floors on the living /Dining area and hall were recently installed.

Enjoy the resort style living of Woodbridge, an award-winning planned community that has amazing amenities. The floorplan offers Open living and dining areas, a kitchen with lots of natural light, a large master bedroom with a spacious master bathroom. His & Hers Bath Vanity, walk-in shower bath and lots of closet space.

It has a laundry room for a Full-size Washer and a Dryer Side by side. Between the Townhome and the detached garage, there is a Finished patio with a Landscaped backyard. This Property is located on the Loop, with front street door access and back street access for the 2 Car Detached garage.

This Wonderful townhome is close to several California Distinguished schools, Stone Creek Elementary, Lakeside Middle School and Woodbridge High School. Woodbridge offers a Beautiful environment, 2 lakes, 2 Beach Clubs, 22 pools and 16 spas, tennis courts, clubhouse, children's lagoon, a splash pad, numerous parks with play equipment, volleyball courts and so much more.