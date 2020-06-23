Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony microwave range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Welcome to University Park this ground Floor One bedroom One bath is just waiting for you to occupy. All New flooring and paint throughout. New Stove and Microwave. Includes washer and dryer without warranty. Great Corner location lots of privacy. Cute private patio area.