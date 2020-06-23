All apartments in Irvine
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
85 Exeter
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:16 AM

85 Exeter

85 Exeter · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

85 Exeter, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
microwave
range
Welcome to University Park this ground Floor One bedroom One bath is just waiting for you to occupy. All New flooring and paint throughout. New Stove and Microwave. Includes washer and dryer without warranty. Great Corner location lots of privacy. Cute private patio area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Exeter have any available units?
85 Exeter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 85 Exeter have?
Some of 85 Exeter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Exeter currently offering any rent specials?
85 Exeter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Exeter pet-friendly?
No, 85 Exeter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 85 Exeter offer parking?
No, 85 Exeter does not offer parking.
Does 85 Exeter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 85 Exeter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Exeter have a pool?
No, 85 Exeter does not have a pool.
Does 85 Exeter have accessible units?
No, 85 Exeter does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Exeter have units with dishwashers?
No, 85 Exeter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 85 Exeter have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 Exeter does not have units with air conditioning.
