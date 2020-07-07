All apartments in Irvine
84 Townsend

84 Townsend · No Longer Available
Location

84 Townsend, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
This beautiful 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath townhome is ideally situated in the highly sought out and highly rated Community of Woodbury which is move-in-ready for a lovely family to make it their home. This home offers a nice floorplan with an abundant of natural lights, gorgeous hard wood floors on the main level, New Custom Designer Carpet, New Paint, bright upgraded gourmet kitchen with beautiful Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Recessed Lighting, Downstairs Bedroom and Full Bath, Formal Living & Formal Dining Room, and a spacious attached 2-Car Garage with a New Water Heater. Stepping outside the french door off the Kitchen is 1 of the 3 courtyards for BBQs and entertaining guests. Upstairs you will find a nice sizeable niche area for study or library, spacious bright Master Bedroom with a sizable Walk-in Closet, open and bright Master Bath with Oval Center Tub and Double Sinks, and a generously sized secondary bedroom with Full Bath, & fully equipped Laundry Room. Woodbury features many amenities including Parks, 7 High End Sparkling Pools & Jacuzzi, Wader, Spray Garden, Maze, Sanctuary, Water Spout, Club Houses, Jeffrey Trails, Sport Courts (Basketball Court, Tennis Court, Volleyball Court), Playgrounds, BBQ’s, and Outdoor Fireplaces, etc. Property in conveniently located near Award Winning Schools, Extensive Shopping Center (Spectrum, Woodbury Town Center), Movie Theaters, Restaurants, 241 Toll Road, 5 Fwy & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Townsend have any available units?
84 Townsend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 84 Townsend have?
Some of 84 Townsend's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Townsend currently offering any rent specials?
84 Townsend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Townsend pet-friendly?
No, 84 Townsend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 84 Townsend offer parking?
Yes, 84 Townsend offers parking.
Does 84 Townsend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84 Townsend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Townsend have a pool?
Yes, 84 Townsend has a pool.
Does 84 Townsend have accessible units?
No, 84 Townsend does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Townsend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 84 Townsend has units with dishwashers.
Does 84 Townsend have units with air conditioning?
No, 84 Townsend does not have units with air conditioning.

