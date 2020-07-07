84 Townsend

Amenities

This beautiful 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath townhome is ideally situated in the highly sought out and highly rated Community of Woodbury which is move-in-ready for a lovely family to make it their home. This home offers a nice floorplan with an abundant of natural lights, gorgeous hard wood floors on the main level, New Custom Designer Carpet, New Paint, bright upgraded gourmet kitchen with beautiful Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Recessed Lighting, Downstairs Bedroom and Full Bath, Formal Living & Formal Dining Room, and a spacious attached 2-Car Garage with a New Water Heater. Stepping outside the french door off the Kitchen is 1 of the 3 courtyards for BBQs and entertaining guests. Upstairs you will find a nice sizeable niche area for study or library, spacious bright Master Bedroom with a sizable Walk-in Closet, open and bright Master Bath with Oval Center Tub and Double Sinks, and a generously sized secondary bedroom with Full Bath, & fully equipped Laundry Room. Woodbury features many amenities including Parks, 7 High End Sparkling Pools & Jacuzzi, Wader, Spray Garden, Maze, Sanctuary, Water Spout, Club Houses, Jeffrey Trails, Sport Courts (Basketball Court, Tennis Court, Volleyball Court), Playgrounds, BBQ’s, and Outdoor Fireplaces, etc. Property in conveniently located near Award Winning Schools, Extensive Shopping Center (Spectrum, Woodbury Town Center), Movie Theaters, Restaurants, 241 Toll Road, 5 Fwy & more!