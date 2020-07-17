84 Stepping Stone

Amenities

Welcome to this coveted gem in the desirable Quail Hill offering 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. This sophisticated Casalon townhome boasts beautiful upgraded wood floor, granite counter tops and travertine floor in the kitchen. The popular main floor en-suite bedroom can be used as guest room or office. Second floor features a large living room and dining room with a cozy fireplace perfect for entertainment. The gourmet kitchen has been remodeled with granite counters and extra counter space. A convenient breakfast nook adjoining to the kitchen leads to a nice private balcony. A half guest bathroom has been added on this floor. Retreat and relax in the large master bedroom with its remodeled bathroom. The light and bright second bedroom upstairs has it own en suite. Enjoy world class amenities including parks, pools,BBQ areas, outdoor fireplace, hiking trails, children playgrounds, tennis, basketball court, soccer field and gym. This home is driving distance to Irvine Spectrum, Fashion Island, championship Pelican Hill and Oak Creek golf courses, Kaiser Permanente , Hoag Health center, John Wayne airport and Laguna Beach. This wonderful property is ready for you.