84 Stepping Stone

84 Stepping Stone · No Longer Available
Location

84 Stepping Stone, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Welcome to this coveted gem in the desirable Quail Hill offering 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. This sophisticated Casalon townhome boasts beautiful upgraded wood floor, granite counter tops and travertine floor in the kitchen. The popular main floor en-suite bedroom can be used as guest room or office. Second floor features a large living room and dining room with a cozy fireplace perfect for entertainment. The gourmet kitchen has been remodeled with granite counters and extra counter space. A convenient breakfast nook adjoining to the kitchen leads to a nice private balcony. A half guest bathroom has been added on this floor. Retreat and relax in the large master bedroom with its remodeled bathroom. The light and bright second bedroom upstairs has it own en suite. Enjoy world class amenities including parks, pools,BBQ areas, outdoor fireplace, hiking trails, children playgrounds, tennis, basketball court, soccer field and gym. This home is driving distance to Irvine Spectrum, Fashion Island, championship Pelican Hill and Oak Creek golf courses, Kaiser Permanente , Hoag Health center, John Wayne airport and Laguna Beach. This wonderful property is ready for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Stepping Stone have any available units?
84 Stepping Stone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 84 Stepping Stone have?
Some of 84 Stepping Stone's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Stepping Stone currently offering any rent specials?
84 Stepping Stone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Stepping Stone pet-friendly?
No, 84 Stepping Stone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 84 Stepping Stone offer parking?
Yes, 84 Stepping Stone offers parking.
Does 84 Stepping Stone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84 Stepping Stone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Stepping Stone have a pool?
Yes, 84 Stepping Stone has a pool.
Does 84 Stepping Stone have accessible units?
No, 84 Stepping Stone does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Stepping Stone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 84 Stepping Stone has units with dishwashers.
Does 84 Stepping Stone have units with air conditioning?
No, 84 Stepping Stone does not have units with air conditioning.
