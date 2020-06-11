All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 84 Stanford Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
84 Stanford Court
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

84 Stanford Court

84 Stanford Court · (949) 294-1955
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

84 Stanford Court, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 42 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1354 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Light and Bright 3 bedroom, 3 bath condo in prestigious Princeton Townhome. Walking distance to UCI and University Town Center with shopping and restaurants. Perfect for family and students. Main floor has vaulted high ceilings and lots of natural lights, upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances and refrigerator. 1 bedroom, 1 bath on the main floor, 2 master suites with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans upstairs. Laundry room with brand new washer and dryer included. Attached direct 1 car garage, and extra reserved parking is just right out of the doorsteps. Convenient location for students and families and working professionals. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Stanford Court have any available units?
84 Stanford Court has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 84 Stanford Court have?
Some of 84 Stanford Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Stanford Court currently offering any rent specials?
84 Stanford Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Stanford Court pet-friendly?
No, 84 Stanford Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 84 Stanford Court offer parking?
Yes, 84 Stanford Court does offer parking.
Does 84 Stanford Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 84 Stanford Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Stanford Court have a pool?
No, 84 Stanford Court does not have a pool.
Does 84 Stanford Court have accessible units?
No, 84 Stanford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Stanford Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 84 Stanford Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 84 Stanford Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 84 Stanford Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 84 Stanford Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity