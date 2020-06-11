84 Stanford Court

Amenities

Light and Bright 3 bedroom, 3 bath condo in prestigious Princeton Townhome. Walking distance to UCI and University Town Center with shopping and restaurants. Perfect for family and students. Main floor has vaulted high ceilings and lots of natural lights, upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances and refrigerator. 1 bedroom, 1 bath on the main floor, 2 master suites with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans upstairs. Laundry room with brand new washer and dryer included. Attached direct 1 car garage, and extra reserved parking is just right out of the doorsteps. Convenient location for students and families and working professionals. Welcome home!