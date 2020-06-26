84 Sandpiper

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Fantastic Woodbridge single story 2 bedroom home with 2 car garage. Remodeled and upgraded this home features a gourmet kitchen with refaced dark wood cabinets, corian counters and a brand new gas range and oven as well as newer vinyl windows and doors and scraped ceilings. New flooring and paint have just been completed. An openable skylight in the living room and two more skylights in the bathroom give the home lots of light. Additional upgrades include a custom mantle and plantation shutters. Spacious master bedroom with mirrored wardrobes, separate tub and shower. Large secondary bedroom with walk-in closet. The 2-car garage has plenty of storage with numerous built-in cabinets. New refrigerator, washer and dryer all included if desired. All this plus a very private patio overlooking a serene greenbelt. Fabulous interior cul-de-sac location just steps to the lake, lagoon, pools and parks. Live the Woodbridge lifestyle with two lakes, beach clubs, 20 pools, 30+ tennis courts, parks, sport courts, award-winning schools and amenities galore.