Last updated July 12 2019 at 3:25 AM

84 Sandpiper

84 Sandpiper · No Longer Available
Location

84 Sandpiper, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Fantastic Woodbridge single story 2 bedroom home with 2 car garage. Remodeled and upgraded this home features a gourmet kitchen with refaced dark wood cabinets, corian counters and a brand new gas range and oven as well as newer vinyl windows and doors and scraped ceilings. New flooring and paint have just been completed. An openable skylight in the living room and two more skylights in the bathroom give the home lots of light. Additional upgrades include a custom mantle and plantation shutters. Spacious master bedroom with mirrored wardrobes, separate tub and shower. Large secondary bedroom with walk-in closet. The 2-car garage has plenty of storage with numerous built-in cabinets. New refrigerator, washer and dryer all included if desired. All this plus a very private patio overlooking a serene greenbelt. Fabulous interior cul-de-sac location just steps to the lake, lagoon, pools and parks. Live the Woodbridge lifestyle with two lakes, beach clubs, 20 pools, 30+ tennis courts, parks, sport courts, award-winning schools and amenities galore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Sandpiper have any available units?
84 Sandpiper doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 84 Sandpiper have?
Some of 84 Sandpiper's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Sandpiper currently offering any rent specials?
84 Sandpiper is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Sandpiper pet-friendly?
No, 84 Sandpiper is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 84 Sandpiper offer parking?
Yes, 84 Sandpiper offers parking.
Does 84 Sandpiper have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 84 Sandpiper offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Sandpiper have a pool?
Yes, 84 Sandpiper has a pool.
Does 84 Sandpiper have accessible units?
No, 84 Sandpiper does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Sandpiper have units with dishwashers?
No, 84 Sandpiper does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 84 Sandpiper have units with air conditioning?
No, 84 Sandpiper does not have units with air conditioning.
