Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful Gated Laguna Altura 4 Bed/3.5 Bath Home! - Check out this Awesome 360 tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8PA5xHVN5UE



Desirable guard gated Laguna Altura single family home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms includes 2 car direct access garage and almost 2400 square feet. One of the largest floor plans in complex. Property includes central AC and heat, ceramic tile flooring, plantation wood shutters, newer carpet, & newer single bowl stainless steel kitchen. Kitchen features slab granite counters with stainless steel dishwasher, gas burner cooktop with hood, microwave and oven. Baseboards crown molding, upstairs laundry room with washer and gas dryer hookups and a private yard! Enjoy world-class amenities 3 remarkable parks offer residents pools, spas, basketball courts & unique lounges to gather & entertain with family & friends. Award winning Irvine Unified School District & minutes from Irvine Spectrum Center, Quail Hill Shopping Center & Laguna Beach!



To schedule a viewing and apply online at www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net with a $49 application fee.Or you can contact our showing agent Nick at 714-248-5207. Please note there's a $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in. If you have any questions please contact Alex at 949-679-0440 x121



No Pets Allowed



