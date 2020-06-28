All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

84 Lupari

84 Lupari · No Longer Available
Location

84 Lupari, Irvine, CA 92618
Laguna Altura

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful Gated Laguna Altura 4 Bed/3.5 Bath Home! - Check out this Awesome 360 tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8PA5xHVN5UE

Desirable guard gated Laguna Altura single family home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms includes 2 car direct access garage and almost 2400 square feet. One of the largest floor plans in complex. Property includes central AC and heat, ceramic tile flooring, plantation wood shutters, newer carpet, & newer single bowl stainless steel kitchen. Kitchen features slab granite counters with stainless steel dishwasher, gas burner cooktop with hood, microwave and oven. Baseboards crown molding, upstairs laundry room with washer and gas dryer hookups and a private yard! Enjoy world-class amenities 3 remarkable parks offer residents pools, spas, basketball courts & unique lounges to gather & entertain with family & friends. Award winning Irvine Unified School District & minutes from Irvine Spectrum Center, Quail Hill Shopping Center & Laguna Beach!

To schedule a viewing and apply online at www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net with a $49 application fee.Or you can contact our showing agent Nick at 714-248-5207. Please note there's a $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in. If you have any questions please contact Alex at 949-679-0440 x121

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3615649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Lupari have any available units?
84 Lupari doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 84 Lupari have?
Some of 84 Lupari's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Lupari currently offering any rent specials?
84 Lupari is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Lupari pet-friendly?
No, 84 Lupari is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 84 Lupari offer parking?
Yes, 84 Lupari offers parking.
Does 84 Lupari have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84 Lupari does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Lupari have a pool?
Yes, 84 Lupari has a pool.
Does 84 Lupari have accessible units?
No, 84 Lupari does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Lupari have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 84 Lupari has units with dishwashers.
Does 84 Lupari have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 84 Lupari has units with air conditioning.
