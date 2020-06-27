84 Elksford Avenue

Amenities

This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, very clean condo in Walnut Square, which is a traditionally designed low-rise condo community in the El Camino Village neighborhood in Irvine. Fantastic amenities include a swimming pool, spa, and basketball court. The property comes with one-car direct access garage and small backyard. It also includes full-size interior laundry closet with washer and dryer, as well as new carpet and paint. Home is light and bright and ready to move in. The community is also close many parks, outstanding shopping centers, and top-rated schools and easy access to Freeways. Schools include Green Tree Elementary School, Venado Middle School, and Irvine High School. To apply, visit https://24hourpm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp.