Irvine, CA
84 Elksford Avenue
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:50 AM

84 Elksford Avenue

84 Elksford Avenue · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

84 Elksford Avenue, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, very clean condo in Walnut Square, which is a traditionally designed low-rise condo community in the El Camino Village neighborhood in Irvine. Fantastic amenities include a swimming pool, spa, and basketball court. The property comes with one-car direct access garage and small backyard. It also includes full-size interior laundry closet with washer and dryer, as well as new carpet and paint. Home is light and bright and ready to move in. The community is also close many parks, outstanding shopping centers, and top-rated schools and easy access to Freeways. Schools include Green Tree Elementary School, Venado Middle School, and Irvine High School. To apply, visit https://24hourpm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Elksford Avenue have any available units?
84 Elksford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 84 Elksford Avenue have?
Some of 84 Elksford Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Elksford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
84 Elksford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Elksford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 84 Elksford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 84 Elksford Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 84 Elksford Avenue offers parking.
Does 84 Elksford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 84 Elksford Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Elksford Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 84 Elksford Avenue has a pool.
Does 84 Elksford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 84 Elksford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Elksford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 84 Elksford Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 84 Elksford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 84 Elksford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
