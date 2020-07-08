84 Cactus Flower

Amenities

Welcome to this hidden gem that is finally on the market. This Gorgeous 3 bed, 3 baths in Cypress village with all its excellent schools and countless amenities is what you and your family have been dreaming about. Walk into this beautiful open floor plan and enjoy peace and tranquility with so many upgrades and luxury. Light and bright 2 story home with recessed lighting throughout, hardwood floors on 2nd level and all wood look tile on 1st level. Custom paint color, custom cabinets and extra wall noise/heat insulation. State of the art kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, great cabinet space and an oversized sink. All bedrooms are spacious, have great natural light along with upgraded bathrooms. Enjoy your well-manicured backyard, California room, glass gas fire pit, Jasmine vines and flower/herbal garden. No upgrade was spared in this beautiful home even in its garage that has beautiful epoxy flooring and custom-made cabinets for storage. The home has all upgraded appliances including oversized washer/dryer and is ready for you to move in. Come enjoy the amenities that include 8 parks, 4 junior Olympic size pools, 5 barbecue/picnic areas and a club house that can accommodate up to 69 people.