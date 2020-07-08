All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
84 Cactus Flower
84 Cactus Flower

84 Cactus Flower · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

84 Cactus Flower, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to this hidden gem that is finally on the market. This Gorgeous 3 bed, 3 baths in Cypress village with all its excellent schools and countless amenities is what you and your family have been dreaming about. Walk into this beautiful open floor plan and enjoy peace and tranquility with so many upgrades and luxury. Light and bright 2 story home with recessed lighting throughout, hardwood floors on 2nd level and all wood look tile on 1st level. Custom paint color, custom cabinets and extra wall noise/heat insulation. State of the art kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, great cabinet space and an oversized sink. All bedrooms are spacious, have great natural light along with upgraded bathrooms. Enjoy your well-manicured backyard, California room, glass gas fire pit, Jasmine vines and flower/herbal garden. No upgrade was spared in this beautiful home even in its garage that has beautiful epoxy flooring and custom-made cabinets for storage. The home has all upgraded appliances including oversized washer/dryer and is ready for you to move in. Come enjoy the amenities that include 8 parks, 4 junior Olympic size pools, 5 barbecue/picnic areas and a club house that can accommodate up to 69 people.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Cactus Flower have any available units?
84 Cactus Flower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 84 Cactus Flower have?
Some of 84 Cactus Flower's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Cactus Flower currently offering any rent specials?
84 Cactus Flower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Cactus Flower pet-friendly?
No, 84 Cactus Flower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 84 Cactus Flower offer parking?
Yes, 84 Cactus Flower offers parking.
Does 84 Cactus Flower have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 84 Cactus Flower offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Cactus Flower have a pool?
Yes, 84 Cactus Flower has a pool.
Does 84 Cactus Flower have accessible units?
No, 84 Cactus Flower does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Cactus Flower have units with dishwashers?
No, 84 Cactus Flower does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 84 Cactus Flower have units with air conditioning?
No, 84 Cactus Flower does not have units with air conditioning.

