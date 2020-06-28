All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 83 Huntington.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
83 Huntington
Last updated October 10 2019 at 9:05 PM

83 Huntington

83 Huntington · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

83 Huntington, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Irvine Luxury Living! —A Finely Appointed Residence situated on a Premium Upper-Unit Location with great views and within steps from Orchard Park! This Residence features 2BD 2BA Plus a Balcony and approximately 903 Sq. Ft and lots of natural light! The home offers an open floor plan and plenty of room for entertaining. Award-winning Irvine Unified School District and just minutes from Cypress Village Shopping Center, Heritage Plaza Shopping Center, Irvine Valley College, Irvine Spectrum Center, Oak Creek Golf Club, Kaiser Permanente Medical Center, & John Wayne Airport!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 Huntington have any available units?
83 Huntington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 83 Huntington currently offering any rent specials?
83 Huntington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Huntington pet-friendly?
No, 83 Huntington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 83 Huntington offer parking?
No, 83 Huntington does not offer parking.
Does 83 Huntington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83 Huntington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Huntington have a pool?
No, 83 Huntington does not have a pool.
Does 83 Huntington have accessible units?
No, 83 Huntington does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Huntington have units with dishwashers?
No, 83 Huntington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 83 Huntington have units with air conditioning?
No, 83 Huntington does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology