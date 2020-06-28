83 Huntington

Amenities

Irvine Luxury Living! —A Finely Appointed Residence situated on a Premium Upper-Unit Location with great views and within steps from Orchard Park! This Residence features 2BD 2BA Plus a Balcony and approximately 903 Sq. Ft and lots of natural light! The home offers an open floor plan and plenty of room for entertaining. Award-winning Irvine Unified School District and just minutes from Cypress Village Shopping Center, Heritage Plaza Shopping Center, Irvine Valley College, Irvine Spectrum Center, Oak Creek Golf Club, Kaiser Permanente Medical Center, & John Wayne Airport!