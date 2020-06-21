82 Tallowood

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

End-unit townhome in the desirable Cypress Village community of Irvine! Quiet location close to Cypress Grove Park, the award-winning Cypress Village Elementary School, and resort-like amenities like sparkling pools with large seating areas, BBQ grills, playgrounds, parks, and walking trails. Enter into the house, beautiful grey tiles through out the first level and upgraded carpet covers from the stairway and up. Bright and airy living room connects to a good size patio area. The beautiful kitchen is outfitted with a pantry, updated white cabinets, Quartz countertops, and built-in Bosch appliances including a microwave drawer, stovetop, built-in oven and dishwasher. Wood shutters, built-ins, and LED lights throughout. Double sinks, Quartz countertops and an upgraded shower in the master bath. Attached two-car garage with epoxy floors and built-ins for additional storage. The community also offers a Clubhouse and Sports Courts. Conveniently located close to freeways, toll roads, shopping, dining, entertainment, Great Park, Irvine Spectrum, and Irvine/Tustin Marketplace.