All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 82 Tallowood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
82 Tallowood
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:30 PM

82 Tallowood

82 Tallowood · (626) 393-5315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

82 Tallowood, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1410 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
End-unit townhome in the desirable Cypress Village community of Irvine! Quiet location close to Cypress Grove Park, the award-winning Cypress Village Elementary School, and resort-like amenities like sparkling pools with large seating areas, BBQ grills, playgrounds, parks, and walking trails. Enter into the house, beautiful grey tiles through out the first level and upgraded carpet covers from the stairway and up. Bright and airy living room connects to a good size patio area. The beautiful kitchen is outfitted with a pantry, updated white cabinets, Quartz countertops, and built-in Bosch appliances including a microwave drawer, stovetop, built-in oven and dishwasher. Wood shutters, built-ins, and LED lights throughout. Double sinks, Quartz countertops and an upgraded shower in the master bath. Attached two-car garage with epoxy floors and built-ins for additional storage. The community also offers a Clubhouse and Sports Courts. Conveniently located close to freeways, toll roads, shopping, dining, entertainment, Great Park, Irvine Spectrum, and Irvine/Tustin Marketplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 Tallowood have any available units?
82 Tallowood has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 82 Tallowood have?
Some of 82 Tallowood's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 Tallowood currently offering any rent specials?
82 Tallowood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Tallowood pet-friendly?
No, 82 Tallowood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 82 Tallowood offer parking?
Yes, 82 Tallowood does offer parking.
Does 82 Tallowood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82 Tallowood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Tallowood have a pool?
Yes, 82 Tallowood has a pool.
Does 82 Tallowood have accessible units?
No, 82 Tallowood does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Tallowood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82 Tallowood has units with dishwashers.
Does 82 Tallowood have units with air conditioning?
No, 82 Tallowood does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 82 Tallowood?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity