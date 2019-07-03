82 Meander

Amenities

Welcome to this Mediterranean style detached home situated in the prestigious community of Eastwood Village, a Marin Collection Resident 1Y by the Irvine Pacific, designed for an active Irvine lifestyle. This brand new home features a large great room with 10’ ceiling, chef-inspired gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and oversized island, first floor master suite with coffered ceiling and walk-in closet, three and half well-appointed bathrooms, an office/4th bedroom, and a spacious loft for entertaining. The main living area boasts a bright and airy open floor plan with sliding door access to a private outdoor space, allowing for an abundance of natural sun light for year round enjoyment. Other notable elements include LED recessed lightings, custom fitted window treatment, stainless steel appliances, crown molding, Lutron Home Automation System with Wi-Fi thermostat, and, a tankless water heater. Professionally designed courtyard with low maintenance landscaping completes this move-in ready home (Backyard will be finished by Mid-April). Eastwood brings together family-friendly recreation, leisurely amenities and a great education. Residents of Eastwood Village are within a short distance to Eastwood Elementary School, Sierra Vista Middle School, Northwood High School, community parks (pools, tennis court, basketball and baseball, trails, soccer field, etc.), Shopping Centers, Irvine Spectrum, Kaiser, Hoag, and convenient freeway access. (Washer/Dryer/Fridge Included).