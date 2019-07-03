All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 82 Meander.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
82 Meander
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:23 AM

82 Meander

82 Meander · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

82 Meander, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
pool
internet access
tennis court
Welcome to this Mediterranean style detached home situated in the prestigious community of Eastwood Village, a Marin Collection Resident 1Y by the Irvine Pacific, designed for an active Irvine lifestyle. This brand new home features a large great room with 10’ ceiling, chef-inspired gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and oversized island, first floor master suite with coffered ceiling and walk-in closet, three and half well-appointed bathrooms, an office/4th bedroom, and a spacious loft for entertaining. The main living area boasts a bright and airy open floor plan with sliding door access to a private outdoor space, allowing for an abundance of natural sun light for year round enjoyment. Other notable elements include LED recessed lightings, custom fitted window treatment, stainless steel appliances, crown molding, Lutron Home Automation System with Wi-Fi thermostat, and, a tankless water heater. Professionally designed courtyard with low maintenance landscaping completes this move-in ready home (Backyard will be finished by Mid-April). Eastwood brings together family-friendly recreation, leisurely amenities and a great education. Residents of Eastwood Village are within a short distance to Eastwood Elementary School, Sierra Vista Middle School, Northwood High School, community parks (pools, tennis court, basketball and baseball, trails, soccer field, etc.), Shopping Centers, Irvine Spectrum, Kaiser, Hoag, and convenient freeway access. (Washer/Dryer/Fridge Included).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 Meander have any available units?
82 Meander doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 82 Meander have?
Some of 82 Meander's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 Meander currently offering any rent specials?
82 Meander is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Meander pet-friendly?
No, 82 Meander is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 82 Meander offer parking?
No, 82 Meander does not offer parking.
Does 82 Meander have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 82 Meander offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Meander have a pool?
Yes, 82 Meander has a pool.
Does 82 Meander have accessible units?
No, 82 Meander does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Meander have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82 Meander has units with dishwashers.
Does 82 Meander have units with air conditioning?
No, 82 Meander does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology