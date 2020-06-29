82 Costa Brava

Amenities

Popular Two story townhome located in the beautiful Woodbury community. This Mediterranean style home boasts lots of upgrades, including: direct access two car garage, custom shutters and window coverings, recessed lighting, custom tile flooring, inviting gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and center island provide additional space for food preparation and eating. Other features include tankless water heater, private outdoor patio with additional storage and upstairs laundry room. One bedroom and bathroom equipped with disabled roll-in shower access conveniently located at the first floor. Two bedroom suites each with their own full baths on the second floor. Centrally located within Woodbury, just a short distance from community pool and spa, Woodbury Elementary school and Woodbury recreation center where you and your family can enjoy many of the outdoor activities. The center includes a beach style pool with gently-sloped hard-sand pool entry, spa and cabanas, jungle gym park for kids, tennis courts, basketball courts, baseball and soccer field. Two blocks from the Woodbury Town Center where 40+ retail shops, gym, banks, restaurants and more are conveniently located.