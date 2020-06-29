All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
82 Costa Brava
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

82 Costa Brava

82 Costa Brava · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

82 Costa Brava, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Popular Two story townhome located in the beautiful Woodbury community. This Mediterranean style home boasts lots of upgrades, including: direct access two car garage, custom shutters and window coverings, recessed lighting, custom tile flooring, inviting gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and center island provide additional space for food preparation and eating. Other features include tankless water heater, private outdoor patio with additional storage and upstairs laundry room. One bedroom and bathroom equipped with disabled roll-in shower access conveniently located at the first floor. Two bedroom suites each with their own full baths on the second floor. Centrally located within Woodbury, just a short distance from community pool and spa, Woodbury Elementary school and Woodbury recreation center where you and your family can enjoy many of the outdoor activities. The center includes a beach style pool with gently-sloped hard-sand pool entry, spa and cabanas, jungle gym park for kids, tennis courts, basketball courts, baseball and soccer field. Two blocks from the Woodbury Town Center where 40+ retail shops, gym, banks, restaurants and more are conveniently located.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 Costa Brava have any available units?
82 Costa Brava doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 82 Costa Brava have?
Some of 82 Costa Brava's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 Costa Brava currently offering any rent specials?
82 Costa Brava is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Costa Brava pet-friendly?
No, 82 Costa Brava is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 82 Costa Brava offer parking?
Yes, 82 Costa Brava offers parking.
Does 82 Costa Brava have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82 Costa Brava does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Costa Brava have a pool?
Yes, 82 Costa Brava has a pool.
Does 82 Costa Brava have accessible units?
No, 82 Costa Brava does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Costa Brava have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82 Costa Brava has units with dishwashers.
Does 82 Costa Brava have units with air conditioning?
No, 82 Costa Brava does not have units with air conditioning.

