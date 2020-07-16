816 Beacon

Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel walk in closets furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Fully Furnished Model Home for the new community "Harper at Beacon Park" is for rent. Located across the street from the new beautiful park, this two-story home features a gourmet kitchen that includes Caesarstone countertops, stainless steel GE appliances, and beautiful cabinetry. The large master bedroom has a walk-in closet, a great room, and a spectacular deck off of the master bedroom. The kitchen leads to the dining room and large living room perfect for entertaining. Step out on to the patio with a built-in bench and relax as you take in the beautiful Orange County weather. You'll rest easy knowing the home is equipped with Nexia Home Intelligence that gives you the ability to lock and unlock doors, turn on lights, and adjust the thermostat, all with your smartphone.