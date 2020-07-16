All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:06 PM

816 Beacon

816 Beacon · (909) 569-5928
Location

816 Beacon, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,495

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1701 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully Furnished Model Home for the new community "Harper at Beacon Park" is for rent. Located across the street from the new beautiful park, this two-story home features a gourmet kitchen that includes Caesarstone countertops, stainless steel GE appliances, and beautiful cabinetry. The large master bedroom has a walk-in closet, a great room, and a spectacular deck off of the master bedroom. The kitchen leads to the dining room and large living room perfect for entertaining. Step out on to the patio with a built-in bench and relax as you take in the beautiful Orange County weather. You'll rest easy knowing the home is equipped with Nexia Home Intelligence that gives you the ability to lock and unlock doors, turn on lights, and adjust the thermostat, all with your smartphone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 Beacon have any available units?
816 Beacon has a unit available for $4,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 816 Beacon have?
Some of 816 Beacon's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 Beacon currently offering any rent specials?
816 Beacon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 Beacon pet-friendly?
No, 816 Beacon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 816 Beacon offer parking?
No, 816 Beacon does not offer parking.
Does 816 Beacon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 Beacon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 Beacon have a pool?
No, 816 Beacon does not have a pool.
Does 816 Beacon have accessible units?
No, 816 Beacon does not have accessible units.
Does 816 Beacon have units with dishwashers?
No, 816 Beacon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 816 Beacon have units with air conditioning?
No, 816 Beacon does not have units with air conditioning.
