811 Marinella Aisle
Last updated August 18 2019 at 8:24 AM

811 Marinella Aisle

Location

811 Marinella Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Light and Bright, beautiful , very sharp END unit at A ventura. Fantastic location in West Park, the center of Irvine. No one above or below, two bedrooms, two full baths and attached two car direct garage w/ full storage cabinetry and special coated floor. Up grated wood flooring and high quality plantation shutters , recessed lights through out. Spacious living room with cozy fireplace. access to the balcony with a nice tree top view and a lot of privacy. Open kitchen connected to eating area. Both bedroom have mirrored closet doors and organizer in each. Both bathroom has plenty of natural lights come in. New air condition installed recently. A few steps to resort-like swimming pool, tennis court and plenty quest parking area. Simply the best location of this community. Walk to the one of the best elementary school, Plaza Vista Elementary. Less than 5 minus drive to shopping, restaurants and banks. Convenient to freeway 405, John Wayne Airport ,South Coast Plaza and Newport Beach. Enjoy West park amenities such as many swimming pools, tennis courts and parks. No need to preview. T run Key condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

