81 Seton Road
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:53 AM
1 of 36
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
81 Seton Road
81 Seton Road
·
No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location
81 Seton Road, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
for lease, for lease in irvine, house for lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 81 Seton Road have any available units?
81 Seton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
What amenities does 81 Seton Road have?
Some of 81 Seton Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 81 Seton Road currently offering any rent specials?
81 Seton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 Seton Road pet-friendly?
No, 81 Seton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 81 Seton Road offer parking?
Yes, 81 Seton Road offers parking.
Does 81 Seton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81 Seton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 Seton Road have a pool?
No, 81 Seton Road does not have a pool.
Does 81 Seton Road have accessible units?
No, 81 Seton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 81 Seton Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 81 Seton Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 81 Seton Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 81 Seton Road does not have units with air conditioning.
