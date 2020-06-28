All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:55 AM

81 Greenhouse

81 Greenhouse · No Longer Available
Location

81 Greenhouse, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome home! Located in the gated community in Turtle Ridge, this beautifully upgraded detached home is now available for rent. You will enjoy all the upgraded features that already put in place including plantation shutters, crown molding, bamboo wood flooring, Brand New quartz countertops, back splash, and stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and epoxy flooring in the garage. Not to mention the monthly rent gives you the access to the resort-like pool area equipped with cabanas, spa, BBQ, and clubhouse. You will appreciate the easy access to hiking trails, beaches, highway, and shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 Greenhouse have any available units?
81 Greenhouse doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 81 Greenhouse have?
Some of 81 Greenhouse's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 Greenhouse currently offering any rent specials?
81 Greenhouse is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 Greenhouse pet-friendly?
No, 81 Greenhouse is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 81 Greenhouse offer parking?
Yes, 81 Greenhouse offers parking.
Does 81 Greenhouse have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81 Greenhouse does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 Greenhouse have a pool?
Yes, 81 Greenhouse has a pool.
Does 81 Greenhouse have accessible units?
No, 81 Greenhouse does not have accessible units.
Does 81 Greenhouse have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 81 Greenhouse has units with dishwashers.
Does 81 Greenhouse have units with air conditioning?
No, 81 Greenhouse does not have units with air conditioning.
