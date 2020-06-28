81 Greenhouse

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Welcome home! Located in the gated community in Turtle Ridge, this beautifully upgraded detached home is now available for rent. You will enjoy all the upgraded features that already put in place including plantation shutters, crown molding, bamboo wood flooring, Brand New quartz countertops, back splash, and stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and epoxy flooring in the garage. Not to mention the monthly rent gives you the access to the resort-like pool area equipped with cabanas, spa, BBQ, and clubhouse. You will appreciate the easy access to hiking trails, beaches, highway, and shopping centers.