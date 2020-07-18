All apartments in Irvine
809 Larkridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

809 Larkridge

809 Larkridge · (949) 464-7653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Irvine
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

809 Larkridge, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1183 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
2 bedroom 2 and a half bath condo with tandem direct access 2 car garage in the gated Oak Park community in the heart of Irvine. Adjacent to the Oak Creek Shopping center and Alton Square shopping mall with shopping, dining and more. Centrally located near the 5, 405 and 55 for work. Close to the 133 for quick trips to the coast. Near Irvine Valley College, Oak Creek golf club and San Diego creek trail. Serene shared courtyard entrance provides quiet, privacy and views from the kitchen, dining and living rooms. Light and bright aspiring chef's kitchen has been fully remodeled with shaker cabinets, light stone counters, stainless steel sink and appliances. Samsung gas range and built in microwave, dishwasher and included french door refrigerator with bottom drawer freezer. Expansive living space includes open living room, central fireplace with built entertainment shelf and formal dining with adjacent patio. Tons of storage located throughout the property, large pantry in kitchen, coat closet at entry and storage closet at front entrance. Large ground floor laundry room. Expansive and bright master suite with large balcony overlooking courtyard, new double vanity with stone counters and large walk in closet. Second bedroom includes large closet and private bathroom with upgraded vanity, lighting and counter top. Walk to local shops and restaurants, enjoy HOA amenities including pools, spas, parks and more, all located with easy access to work and play!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 809 Larkridge have any available units?
809 Larkridge has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 809 Larkridge have?
Some of 809 Larkridge's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Larkridge currently offering any rent specials?
809 Larkridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Larkridge pet-friendly?
No, 809 Larkridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 809 Larkridge offer parking?
Yes, 809 Larkridge offers parking.
Does 809 Larkridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Larkridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Larkridge have a pool?
Yes, 809 Larkridge has a pool.
Does 809 Larkridge have accessible units?
No, 809 Larkridge does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Larkridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 Larkridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 809 Larkridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 809 Larkridge does not have units with air conditioning.

