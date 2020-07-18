809 Larkridge.

Amenities

2 bedroom 2 and a half bath condo with tandem direct access 2 car garage in the gated Oak Park community in the heart of Irvine. Adjacent to the Oak Creek Shopping center and Alton Square shopping mall with shopping, dining and more. Centrally located near the 5, 405 and 55 for work. Close to the 133 for quick trips to the coast. Near Irvine Valley College, Oak Creek golf club and San Diego creek trail. Serene shared courtyard entrance provides quiet, privacy and views from the kitchen, dining and living rooms. Light and bright aspiring chef's kitchen has been fully remodeled with shaker cabinets, light stone counters, stainless steel sink and appliances. Samsung gas range and built in microwave, dishwasher and included french door refrigerator with bottom drawer freezer. Expansive living space includes open living room, central fireplace with built entertainment shelf and formal dining with adjacent patio. Tons of storage located throughout the property, large pantry in kitchen, coat closet at entry and storage closet at front entrance. Large ground floor laundry room. Expansive and bright master suite with large balcony overlooking courtyard, new double vanity with stone counters and large walk in closet. Second bedroom includes large closet and private bathroom with upgraded vanity, lighting and counter top. Walk to local shops and restaurants, enjoy HOA amenities including pools, spas, parks and more, all located with easy access to work and play!