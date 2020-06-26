8058 Scholarship

Amenities
Enjoy sunsets from your tropical balcony in this spacious 2 bedrooms plus den condo, in the 8000 building at the Plaza Irvine! This bright, open floor plan has a magnificent great room with a private balcony facing the coast for spectacular sunset views! This highly upgraded property has the Lutron lighting system, custom electric shades, built-in entertainment center with wine fridge, and too many upgrades to list... This property features a big, open gourmet kitchen with Italian cabinets, pendant lights, and Viking appliances. There is an expansive, gorgeous master suite with a travertine shower and a separate tub, and walk-in closet. Beautiful coastal, wildlife and city light views from this extraordinary property! Property includes 2 subterranean parking spaces, with elevator access and The Plaza Irvine Community offers exceptional amenities including concierge services, 24-hour lobby attendant, resort-like pools & spa with private cabanas, state of the art fitness center, business center, conference room & club rooms . Close to all major freeways, UCI Campus, Irvine's business centers, John Wayne airport, and Newport Coast.