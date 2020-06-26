8058 Scholarship

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse concierge elevator gym parking pool hot tub lobby

Enjoy sunsets from your tropical balcony in this spacious 2 bedrooms plus den condo, in the 8000 building at the Plaza Irvine! This bright, open floor plan has a magnificent great room with a private balcony facing the coast for spectacular sunset views! This highly upgraded property has the Lutron lighting system, custom electric shades, built-in entertainment center with wine fridge, and too many upgrades to list... This property features a big, open gourmet kitchen with Italian cabinets, pendant lights, and Viking appliances. There is an expansive, gorgeous master suite with a travertine shower and a separate tub, and walk-in closet. Beautiful coastal, wildlife and city light views from this extraordinary property! Property includes 2 subterranean parking spaces, with elevator access and The Plaza Irvine Community offers exceptional amenities including concierge services, 24-hour lobby attendant, resort-like pools & spa with private cabanas, state of the art fitness center, business center, conference room & club rooms . Close to all major freeways, UCI Campus, Irvine's business centers, John Wayne airport, and Newport Coast.