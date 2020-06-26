All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 8058 Scholarship.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
8058 Scholarship
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:13 AM

8058 Scholarship

8058 Scholarship · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Irvine Business Complex
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

8058 Scholarship, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
lobby
Enjoy sunsets from your tropical balcony in this spacious 2 bedrooms plus den condo, in the 8000 building at the Plaza Irvine! This bright, open floor plan has a magnificent great room with a private balcony facing the coast for spectacular sunset views! This highly upgraded property has the Lutron lighting system, custom electric shades, built-in entertainment center with wine fridge, and too many upgrades to list... This property features a big, open gourmet kitchen with Italian cabinets, pendant lights, and Viking appliances. There is an expansive, gorgeous master suite with a travertine shower and a separate tub, and walk-in closet. Beautiful coastal, wildlife and city light views from this extraordinary property! Property includes 2 subterranean parking spaces, with elevator access and The Plaza Irvine Community offers exceptional amenities including concierge services, 24-hour lobby attendant, resort-like pools & spa with private cabanas, state of the art fitness center, business center, conference room & club rooms . Close to all major freeways, UCI Campus, Irvine's business centers, John Wayne airport, and Newport Coast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8058 Scholarship have any available units?
8058 Scholarship doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 8058 Scholarship have?
Some of 8058 Scholarship's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8058 Scholarship currently offering any rent specials?
8058 Scholarship is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8058 Scholarship pet-friendly?
No, 8058 Scholarship is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 8058 Scholarship offer parking?
Yes, 8058 Scholarship offers parking.
Does 8058 Scholarship have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8058 Scholarship does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8058 Scholarship have a pool?
Yes, 8058 Scholarship has a pool.
Does 8058 Scholarship have accessible units?
No, 8058 Scholarship does not have accessible units.
Does 8058 Scholarship have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8058 Scholarship has units with dishwashers.
Does 8058 Scholarship have units with air conditioning?
No, 8058 Scholarship does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology