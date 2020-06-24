803 Yorkshire

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Welcome to the highly sought after, gated community of Greystone Villas located in Irvine’s Northwood Pointe. Through the first floor attached 2-car garage is a welcoming foyer entrance. Fresh paint throughout the entire house. 2 bedroom 2 bathroom on single level home. The bedrooms are spaced apart at each end separated by the living room and kitchen. Enjoy great conversations while cooking in the open concept floor plan. Amenities

include larger community pool adjacent to Meadowood Park w/ a summer lifeguard and heated waters year around and spa within the gates. Minutes from award winning Irvine Unified School District. A short drive to Northpark and Orchard Hills Shopping Centers, Marketplace, freeway 5 and so much more!!