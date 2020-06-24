All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
803 Yorkshire
Last updated June 11 2020 at 2:26 PM

803 Yorkshire

803 Yorkshire · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

803 Yorkshire, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to the highly sought after, gated community of Greystone Villas located in Irvine’s Northwood Pointe. Through the first floor attached 2-car garage is a welcoming foyer entrance. Fresh paint throughout the entire house. 2 bedroom 2 bathroom on single level home. The bedrooms are spaced apart at each end separated by the living room and kitchen. Enjoy great conversations while cooking in the open concept floor plan. Amenities
include larger community pool adjacent to Meadowood Park w/ a summer lifeguard and heated waters year around and spa within the gates. Minutes from award winning Irvine Unified School District. A short drive to Northpark and Orchard Hills Shopping Centers, Marketplace, freeway 5 and so much more!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 Yorkshire have any available units?
803 Yorkshire doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 803 Yorkshire have?
Some of 803 Yorkshire's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 Yorkshire currently offering any rent specials?
803 Yorkshire is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Yorkshire pet-friendly?
No, 803 Yorkshire is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 803 Yorkshire offer parking?
Yes, 803 Yorkshire offers parking.
Does 803 Yorkshire have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 Yorkshire does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Yorkshire have a pool?
Yes, 803 Yorkshire has a pool.
Does 803 Yorkshire have accessible units?
No, 803 Yorkshire does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Yorkshire have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 803 Yorkshire has units with dishwashers.
Does 803 Yorkshire have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 Yorkshire does not have units with air conditioning.

