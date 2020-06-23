Amenities

Nestled in green and gorgeous Woodbridge Village is The Branches community, built in 2013 by William Lyon Homes. 80 Shadowbrook is a highly upgraded 3 bedroom + 2 1/2 bathroom home with a comfortable floor plan. The downstairs Great Room features kitchen, dining and living rooms with flowing granite countertops, easy to maintain tile flooring and ample storage. Down the hall adds a convenient office with built-in desk and half bathroom. Head upstairs and enjoy 3 spacious bedrooms, including a luxurious master suite. Step outside and discover the meticulously landscaped front and backyards with paver stones, patio cover and low maintenance greenery. Extra amenities include whole home water softener, epoxy garage flooring, abundant garage storage space, and a dedicated upstairs laundry room. Located just one block from the newly renovated Fallbrook Park, featuring an ingeniously built Splash Pad only for local residents! Enjoy all that Woodbridge Village has to offer with it's 2 grand lakes with boat docks, 2 beach lagoons, 22 pools, 16 spas, 44 parks, volleyball, tennis and basketball courts, biking trails, top-rated Irvine schools, and the newly renovated Village Center. Convenient to UC Irvine, Irvine Valley College, Concordia University and most importantly the 405 freeway. Please contact Andy Yang @ 949-829-3506 for a private showing.