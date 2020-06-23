All apartments in Irvine
80 Shadowbrook
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

80 Shadowbrook

80 Shadowbrook · No Longer Available
Location

80 Shadowbrook, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Nestled in green and gorgeous Woodbridge Village is The Branches community, built in 2013 by William Lyon Homes. 80 Shadowbrook is a highly upgraded 3 bedroom + 2 1/2 bathroom home with a comfortable floor plan. The downstairs Great Room features kitchen, dining and living rooms with flowing granite countertops, easy to maintain tile flooring and ample storage. Down the hall adds a convenient office with built-in desk and half bathroom. Head upstairs and enjoy 3 spacious bedrooms, including a luxurious master suite. Step outside and discover the meticulously landscaped front and backyards with paver stones, patio cover and low maintenance greenery. Extra amenities include whole home water softener, epoxy garage flooring, abundant garage storage space, and a dedicated upstairs laundry room. Located just one block from the newly renovated Fallbrook Park, featuring an ingeniously built Splash Pad only for local residents! Enjoy all that Woodbridge Village has to offer with it's 2 grand lakes with boat docks, 2 beach lagoons, 22 pools, 16 spas, 44 parks, volleyball, tennis and basketball courts, biking trails, top-rated Irvine schools, and the newly renovated Village Center. Convenient to UC Irvine, Irvine Valley College, Concordia University and most importantly the 405 freeway. Please contact Andy Yang @ 949-829-3506 for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Shadowbrook have any available units?
80 Shadowbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 80 Shadowbrook have?
Some of 80 Shadowbrook's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Shadowbrook currently offering any rent specials?
80 Shadowbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Shadowbrook pet-friendly?
No, 80 Shadowbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 80 Shadowbrook offer parking?
Yes, 80 Shadowbrook offers parking.
Does 80 Shadowbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 Shadowbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Shadowbrook have a pool?
Yes, 80 Shadowbrook has a pool.
Does 80 Shadowbrook have accessible units?
No, 80 Shadowbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Shadowbrook have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 Shadowbrook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Shadowbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 Shadowbrook does not have units with air conditioning.
