80 Lemon Grove

GORGEOUS! Beautiful remodeled lower unit next to waterfall. The end unit, very private & quiet, offers one bedroom & one full bathroom. Bedroom has walk in closet and bathroom has been updated. Features cherry cabinets, granite countertops, crown molding, wood floor & new lite carpet, pendent lights, custom paint, and stainless steel appliances. Laundry inside unit for extra convenience. Wood patio over looking stream, waterfall and greenbelt. Fabulous floor plan that allows the outdoors into living room & kitchen. Enjoy the great amenities like a basketball full court, several tennis courts, a fitness center, and a pool with spa. Close to freeways, IVC, Spectrum, Golf...... This condo is move-in ready.