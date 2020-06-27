All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 26 2019 at 2:35 PM

80 Lemon Grove

80 Lemon Grv · No Longer Available
Location

80 Lemon Grv, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
GORGEOUS! Beautiful remodeled lower unit next to waterfall. The end unit, very private & quiet, offers one bedroom & one full bathroom. Bedroom has walk in closet and bathroom has been updated. Features cherry cabinets, granite countertops, crown molding, wood floor & new lite carpet, pendent lights, custom paint, and stainless steel appliances. Laundry inside unit for extra convenience. Wood patio over looking stream, waterfall and greenbelt. Fabulous floor plan that allows the outdoors into living room & kitchen. Enjoy the great amenities like a basketball full court, several tennis courts, a fitness center, and a pool with spa. Close to freeways, IVC, Spectrum, Golf...... This condo is move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Lemon Grove have any available units?
80 Lemon Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 80 Lemon Grove have?
Some of 80 Lemon Grove's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Lemon Grove currently offering any rent specials?
80 Lemon Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Lemon Grove pet-friendly?
No, 80 Lemon Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 80 Lemon Grove offer parking?
No, 80 Lemon Grove does not offer parking.
Does 80 Lemon Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 Lemon Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Lemon Grove have a pool?
Yes, 80 Lemon Grove has a pool.
Does 80 Lemon Grove have accessible units?
No, 80 Lemon Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Lemon Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 Lemon Grove has units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Lemon Grove have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 Lemon Grove does not have units with air conditioning.
