80 Chantilly

Detached home located at the most sought after woodbury community in the city of Irvine. This property offers 4 bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms. One BR downstairs. Beautiful cherrywood floors throughout. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters. Walking distance to woodbury town center which includes Ralphs, Trade Joe's, Bank of America, Hoag Urgent care. Community features swimming pools (3+), basket ball/tennis/sand volleyball courts, playgrounds. Well established landscape with hiking trail and green belt. Easy access to all major freeways 5/133/241/261/405, beaches and excursions. Furnished, must see. Price to be leased.