Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:23 AM

80 Chantilly

80 Chantilly · No Longer Available
Location

80 Chantilly, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

granite counters
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Detached home located at the most sought after woodbury community in the city of Irvine. This property offers 4 bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms. One BR downstairs. Beautiful cherrywood floors throughout. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters. Walking distance to woodbury town center which includes Ralphs, Trade Joe's, Bank of America, Hoag Urgent care. Community features swimming pools (3+), basket ball/tennis/sand volleyball courts, playgrounds. Well established landscape with hiking trail and green belt. Easy access to all major freeways 5/133/241/261/405, beaches and excursions. Furnished, must see. Price to be leased.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Chantilly have any available units?
80 Chantilly doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 80 Chantilly have?
Some of 80 Chantilly's amenities include granite counters, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Chantilly currently offering any rent specials?
80 Chantilly isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Chantilly pet-friendly?
No, 80 Chantilly is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 80 Chantilly offer parking?
No, 80 Chantilly does not offer parking.
Does 80 Chantilly have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 Chantilly does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Chantilly have a pool?
Yes, 80 Chantilly has a pool.
Does 80 Chantilly have accessible units?
No, 80 Chantilly does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Chantilly have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 Chantilly does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Chantilly have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 Chantilly does not have units with air conditioning.
