Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
80 Brindisi
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:21 AM

80 Brindisi

80 Brindisi · No Longer Available
Location

80 Brindisi, Irvine, CA 92618
Laguna Altura

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
DETACHED home in Irvine’s Laguna Altura neighborhood. Nestled behind a GUARD-GATED entrance and tree-lined streets this community is known for its central location and close proximity to Laguna Beach. The open concept floor plan offers 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths and 1,775 sqft. The main living space has a spacious kitchen accented with crisp white cabinets, granite island & countertops, 5 burner stainless steel range & refrigerator with and built-in desk. Plantation shutters frame the large windows while the freshly painted interior with custom crown molding throughout decorates the home. Other upgrades include chocolate laminate floors, designer tile, recessed lighting, and premium carpet. Enjoy the professionally designed patio with low maintenance landscaping and shade structure. Community amenities include a clubhouse, junior olympic size pool, parks with BBQ areas, play structures & basketball court. Easy access to the 5 & 405 freeways, John Wayne Airport, Disneyland and the Irvine Spectrum. Award-winning Irvine School district Alderwood ES, Rancho San Joaquin MS & University HS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Brindisi have any available units?
80 Brindisi doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 80 Brindisi have?
Some of 80 Brindisi's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Brindisi currently offering any rent specials?
80 Brindisi is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Brindisi pet-friendly?
No, 80 Brindisi is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 80 Brindisi offer parking?
No, 80 Brindisi does not offer parking.
Does 80 Brindisi have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 Brindisi does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Brindisi have a pool?
Yes, 80 Brindisi has a pool.
Does 80 Brindisi have accessible units?
No, 80 Brindisi does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Brindisi have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 Brindisi has units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Brindisi have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 Brindisi does not have units with air conditioning.
