80 Brindisi

DETACHED home in Irvine’s Laguna Altura neighborhood. Nestled behind a GUARD-GATED entrance and tree-lined streets this community is known for its central location and close proximity to Laguna Beach. The open concept floor plan offers 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths and 1,775 sqft. The main living space has a spacious kitchen accented with crisp white cabinets, granite island & countertops, 5 burner stainless steel range & refrigerator with and built-in desk. Plantation shutters frame the large windows while the freshly painted interior with custom crown molding throughout decorates the home. Other upgrades include chocolate laminate floors, designer tile, recessed lighting, and premium carpet. Enjoy the professionally designed patio with low maintenance landscaping and shade structure. Community amenities include a clubhouse, junior olympic size pool, parks with BBQ areas, play structures & basketball court. Easy access to the 5 & 405 freeways, John Wayne Airport, Disneyland and the Irvine Spectrum. Award-winning Irvine School district Alderwood ES, Rancho San Joaquin MS & University HS.