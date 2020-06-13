Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

Newly remodeled 3 bedroom condo in the heart of Woodbridge, Irvine. Freshly painted throughout with brand new, durable vinyl flooring. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel dishwasher, sink, gas range, hood, new cabinets and granite counters. New vinyl windows and sliding doors throughout. Entry opens to living room and leads to remodeled powder room. Kitchen is open to dining room and has window that overlooks the patio. Upstairs has three bedrooms with mirrored closet doors and plenty of storage. Hall bathroom is completely remodeled with new vanity, fiberglass shower enclosure, toilet and fixtures. Award winning Irvine Unified Schools: Stone Creek Elementary, Lakeside Middle & Woodbridge High. Close to the 405 freeway, Irvine Spectrum, Irvine Valley College, UCI, Kaiser and HOAG Medical Facilities. Enjoy all the Woodbridge Amenities: Two Lakes, Pools, Tennis Court, Park, and Lagoon.