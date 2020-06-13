All apartments in Irvine
8 Sage

8 Sage · No Longer Available
Location

8 Sage, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom condo in the heart of Woodbridge, Irvine. Freshly painted throughout with brand new, durable vinyl flooring. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel dishwasher, sink, gas range, hood, new cabinets and granite counters. New vinyl windows and sliding doors throughout. Entry opens to living room and leads to remodeled powder room. Kitchen is open to dining room and has window that overlooks the patio. Upstairs has three bedrooms with mirrored closet doors and plenty of storage. Hall bathroom is completely remodeled with new vanity, fiberglass shower enclosure, toilet and fixtures. Award winning Irvine Unified Schools: Stone Creek Elementary, Lakeside Middle & Woodbridge High. Close to the 405 freeway, Irvine Spectrum, Irvine Valley College, UCI, Kaiser and HOAG Medical Facilities. Enjoy all the Woodbridge Amenities: Two Lakes, Pools, Tennis Court, Park, and Lagoon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Sage have any available units?
8 Sage doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 8 Sage have?
Some of 8 Sage's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Sage currently offering any rent specials?
8 Sage is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Sage pet-friendly?
No, 8 Sage is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 8 Sage offer parking?
No, 8 Sage does not offer parking.
Does 8 Sage have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Sage does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Sage have a pool?
Yes, 8 Sage has a pool.
Does 8 Sage have accessible units?
No, 8 Sage does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Sage have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Sage has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Sage have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Sage does not have units with air conditioning.
