Condo in Irvine - This wonderful two bedroom, two and half bathroom townhouse in Irvine features a beautiful bay window that proving ample natural light creating a wonderful white, light and bright living area. View overlooks a spacious and landscaped backyard patio area that leads to the two car garage. Beautiful crown molding and LED recessed lights are located throughout, as well as, a ceiling fan in every room. There are newer wood floors throughout the house and each bedroom is complete with separate bathrooms similar to suites. This Townhouse has a community pool and park nested in a beautiful family-friendly neighborhood located near award winning schools, parks and libraries. Plus, you'll be close to Irvine Spectrum, Tustin Marketplace, Heritage Park and the District. Available now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5500691)