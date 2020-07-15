All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 8 Morning Star.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
8 Morning Star
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

8 Morning Star

8 Morning Star · (714) 393-0743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8 Morning Star, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1610 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
ONE OF THE BEST PRIVATE LOT LOCATIONS WITH PANORAMIC CANYON VIEWS! Surrounded by Turtle Rock Community Park, Bommer Canyon Nature Trail, & Shady Canyon Golf Club–Our tastefully appointed Ridge Townhomes Bren Residence 3 is a Premium Lot Location with PANORAMIC CANYON VIEWS and NO HOMES IN FRONT and features 3BD 2.5BA Plus a Private Patio, Attached 2-Car Garage and 1,740 Sq. of decadent living space! The home offers Finely Appointed residential touches throughout including Polished Stone Flooring, Upgraded Custom Carpeting, Custom Fitted Window Treatments, and Recessed Lighting! Gourmet Kitchen with Upgraded Wooden Cabinetry and Granite Counter tops complimented with a Breakfast Nook, Private Balcony, and Natural Light Permeating Throughout! Elegant Living Room with Upgraded Fireplace and Direct Access to Private Front Patio! Enjoy World-Class Amenities—exclusive to Turtle Rock residents. Leisurely activities at your doorstep—Parks, Sport Courts, Junior Olympic Pool, Hiking & Biking Trails, and BBQ Picnic destinations. Award-winning Irvine Unified School District and just minutes from University High, UCI, Concordia University, Irvine Spectrum Center, Fashion Island, Mariner’s Church, JCC, & Campus Plaza!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Morning Star have any available units?
8 Morning Star has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 Morning Star have?
Some of 8 Morning Star's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Morning Star currently offering any rent specials?
8 Morning Star is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Morning Star pet-friendly?
No, 8 Morning Star is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 8 Morning Star offer parking?
Yes, 8 Morning Star offers parking.
Does 8 Morning Star have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Morning Star does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Morning Star have a pool?
Yes, 8 Morning Star has a pool.
Does 8 Morning Star have accessible units?
No, 8 Morning Star does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Morning Star have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Morning Star does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Morning Star have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Morning Star does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8 Morning Star?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity