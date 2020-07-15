8 Morning Star

Amenities

ONE OF THE BEST PRIVATE LOT LOCATIONS WITH PANORAMIC CANYON VIEWS! Surrounded by Turtle Rock Community Park, Bommer Canyon Nature Trail, & Shady Canyon Golf Club–Our tastefully appointed Ridge Townhomes Bren Residence 3 is a Premium Lot Location with PANORAMIC CANYON VIEWS and NO HOMES IN FRONT and features 3BD 2.5BA Plus a Private Patio, Attached 2-Car Garage and 1,740 Sq. of decadent living space! The home offers Finely Appointed residential touches throughout including Polished Stone Flooring, Upgraded Custom Carpeting, Custom Fitted Window Treatments, and Recessed Lighting! Gourmet Kitchen with Upgraded Wooden Cabinetry and Granite Counter tops complimented with a Breakfast Nook, Private Balcony, and Natural Light Permeating Throughout! Elegant Living Room with Upgraded Fireplace and Direct Access to Private Front Patio! Enjoy World-Class Amenities—exclusive to Turtle Rock residents. Leisurely activities at your doorstep—Parks, Sport Courts, Junior Olympic Pool, Hiking & Biking Trails, and BBQ Picnic destinations. Award-winning Irvine Unified School District and just minutes from University High, UCI, Concordia University, Irvine Spectrum Center, Fashion Island, Mariner’s Church, JCC, & Campus Plaza!