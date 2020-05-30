Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Beautiful turnkey home with plush carpeting through out upstairs and stair case. Rich hard wood floor through out downstairs living and dinning. Vaulted ceiling at living and dinning. Cozy fireplace in living room. Kitchen has newly installed dish washer, tile floor, Corina counter and french door. Nice size master with balcony, mirror wardrobe and plush carpeting. Mature landscaping of front and back yard great for outdoor entertainment. Two car garage with driveway for additional parking. Nice size back yard with tree and great for outdoor entertainment. Community offers Tennis courts and conveniently located near shopping, schools and freeway access.