8 Highland View

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

ONE LEVEL with GROUND LEVEL ENTRANCE. Located in Turtle Rock Hills favorite low density community, an end unit townhome in the Highlands. Spacious and inviting home with high ceilings has 2 large bedrooms, 2 baths, the master with his and her sinks, dressing areas and large closet. Formal dining area, living room with fireplace, kitchen with all recent appliances includes refrigerator. The inside laundry includes washer and dryer. Covered patio with space for table and BBQ. Large 2 car garage with abundance of storage cabinets. All surrounded by parks, walking and hiking trails. Nearby Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, UCI featuring a number of performances and educational programs, dining and entertainment at University Town center and a short distance to the ocean.