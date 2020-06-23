All apartments in Irvine
8 Highland View
8 Highland View

8 Highland Vw · No Longer Available
Location

8 Highland Vw, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
ONE LEVEL with GROUND LEVEL ENTRANCE. Located in Turtle Rock Hills favorite low density community, an end unit townhome in the Highlands. Spacious and inviting home with high ceilings has 2 large bedrooms, 2 baths, the master with his and her sinks, dressing areas and large closet. Formal dining area, living room with fireplace, kitchen with all recent appliances includes refrigerator. The inside laundry includes washer and dryer. Covered patio with space for table and BBQ. Large 2 car garage with abundance of storage cabinets. All surrounded by parks, walking and hiking trails. Nearby Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, UCI featuring a number of performances and educational programs, dining and entertainment at University Town center and a short distance to the ocean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Highland View have any available units?
8 Highland View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 8 Highland View have?
Some of 8 Highland View's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Highland View currently offering any rent specials?
8 Highland View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Highland View pet-friendly?
No, 8 Highland View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 8 Highland View offer parking?
Yes, 8 Highland View offers parking.
Does 8 Highland View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Highland View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Highland View have a pool?
No, 8 Highland View does not have a pool.
Does 8 Highland View have accessible units?
No, 8 Highland View does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Highland View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Highland View has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Highland View have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Highland View does not have units with air conditioning.
