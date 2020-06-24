8 Hibiscus

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage tennis court

A fantastic home with a rare 5 bedroom/5 bathroom single family at 3764sf living area, 7000 sf lot in a gated prestigious Northwood Pointe, Irvine. less than 10 min walking distance to Northwood high and Canyon View Elementary. A large downstairs bedroom attached to a full bath. Upstairs has 4 suites, each has own remodeled bathroom and walk in closet. Living / dinning room has high ceiling and a fire place. kitchen has an island, breakfast nook, granite counter tops, plenty cabinets. Master suite has sitting & built-in media area. Master bathroom has a lot windows, his & her sinks, a tub, separate shower & large walk-in closet. Family room has a fireplace / media built-ins. This spacious home has vaulted ceilings, beautiful circular staircase, hardwood floor in main floor. Upstairs bedrooms are all carpeted. Main floor has a large laundry room with a lot build in cabinets ans direct access to the attached two car garage. Energy efficient features include plantation shutters, LED lights, fans in almost all bedrooms and family room. The backyard is picturesque with its sprawling lawn, lush trees and ample patio areas. Superior amenities including private access to Hicks Canyon Trail, the Meadowood Swimming Facility and Citrus Glen Tennis Center. Steps to Meadowood Community Park. Close to dining,shopping& entertainment. Easy access to 5, 405 freeway and 261 toll way.