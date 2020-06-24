All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 8 Hibiscus.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
8 Hibiscus
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:48 AM

8 Hibiscus

8 Hibiscus · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8 Hibiscus, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
A fantastic home with a rare 5 bedroom/5 bathroom single family at 3764sf living area, 7000 sf lot in a gated prestigious Northwood Pointe, Irvine. less than 10 min walking distance to Northwood high and Canyon View Elementary. A large downstairs bedroom attached to a full bath. Upstairs has 4 suites, each has own remodeled bathroom and walk in closet. Living / dinning room has high ceiling and a fire place. kitchen has an island, breakfast nook, granite counter tops, plenty cabinets. Master suite has sitting & built-in media area. Master bathroom has a lot windows, his & her sinks, a tub, separate shower & large walk-in closet. Family room has a fireplace / media built-ins. This spacious home has vaulted ceilings, beautiful circular staircase, hardwood floor in main floor. Upstairs bedrooms are all carpeted. Main floor has a large laundry room with a lot build in cabinets ans direct access to the attached two car garage. Energy efficient features include plantation shutters, LED lights, fans in almost all bedrooms and family room. The backyard is picturesque with its sprawling lawn, lush trees and ample patio areas. Superior amenities including private access to Hicks Canyon Trail, the Meadowood Swimming Facility and Citrus Glen Tennis Center. Steps to Meadowood Community Park. Close to dining,shopping& entertainment. Easy access to 5, 405 freeway and 261 toll way.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Hibiscus have any available units?
8 Hibiscus doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 8 Hibiscus have?
Some of 8 Hibiscus's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Hibiscus currently offering any rent specials?
8 Hibiscus is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Hibiscus pet-friendly?
No, 8 Hibiscus is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 8 Hibiscus offer parking?
Yes, 8 Hibiscus offers parking.
Does 8 Hibiscus have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Hibiscus does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Hibiscus have a pool?
No, 8 Hibiscus does not have a pool.
Does 8 Hibiscus have accessible units?
No, 8 Hibiscus does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Hibiscus have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Hibiscus has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Hibiscus have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Hibiscus does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology