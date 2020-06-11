All apartments in Irvine
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
8 El Paseo
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:27 AM

8 El Paseo

8 El Paseo · No Longer Available
Location

8 El Paseo, Irvine, CA 92612
Turtle Rock

Amenities

Tranquil views of the Strawberry Farms Golf Club and Sand Canyon Reservoir are just the beginning of this pristinely-maintained and upgraded home, tucked away in the gated Turtle Rock Pointe community of Irvine. Beautiful hardwood throughout the main floor, several large windows, and high ceilings with crown molding culminate to offer an air of elegance upon entry. The upgraded kitchen features granite countertops, recessed lighting, and bar seating that opens to the inviting family room, which is characterized by the warm, refinished fireplace and Bose surround sound system. Currently situated as an office, the downstairs bedroom offers a paneled pass-through window, opening to the living room. The upper level hosts dual suites. First, the master suite, which is complete with a large walk-in closet, an additional closet, and a spacious master bath with abundant natural lighting provided by the skylight. And the second upper suite, which also offers dual closets and a full bath. One unique feature of this home is the potential of turning the additional unused space above the master closet into an art studio, additional storage as a seasonal closet, or any number of useful spaces. A two-car garage, tons of space in cedar wood closets throughout, and a private patio complete the amenities of this amazing Turtle Rock retreat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8 El Paseo have any available units?
8 El Paseo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 8 El Paseo have?
Some of 8 El Paseo's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 El Paseo currently offering any rent specials?
8 El Paseo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 El Paseo pet-friendly?
No, 8 El Paseo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 8 El Paseo offer parking?
Yes, 8 El Paseo offers parking.
Does 8 El Paseo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 El Paseo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 El Paseo have a pool?
No, 8 El Paseo does not have a pool.
Does 8 El Paseo have accessible units?
No, 8 El Paseo does not have accessible units.
Does 8 El Paseo have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 El Paseo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 El Paseo have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 El Paseo does not have units with air conditioning.

