8 Del Carlo

Amenities

dishwasher walk in closets pool ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Wonderful 4 BR home in GREAT LOCATION. Large family room and kitchen overlooks lovely backyard that is nicely landscaped and next to swimming pool. Many windows makes this a light and bright home with plantation shutters and custom window treatments very private home. Walk in closet and mirrored closets. Oversize shower with window and separate large tub. Family room, living room is laminated wood and kitchen & powder room downstairs is tiled. Cozy fireplace in family room. Short path walk(0.3 miles) to Elementary school, steps away to swimming pool and enjoy the wonderful amenities.