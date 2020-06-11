All apartments in Irvine
8 Del Carlo

8 Del Carlo · No Longer Available
Location

8 Del Carlo, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Wonderful 4 BR home in GREAT LOCATION. Large family room and kitchen overlooks lovely backyard that is nicely landscaped and next to swimming pool. Many windows makes this a light and bright home with plantation shutters and custom window treatments very private home. Walk in closet and mirrored closets. Oversize shower with window and separate large tub. Family room, living room is laminated wood and kitchen & powder room downstairs is tiled. Cozy fireplace in family room. Short path walk(0.3 miles) to Elementary school, steps away to swimming pool and enjoy the wonderful amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Del Carlo have any available units?
8 Del Carlo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 8 Del Carlo have?
Some of 8 Del Carlo's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Del Carlo currently offering any rent specials?
8 Del Carlo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Del Carlo pet-friendly?
No, 8 Del Carlo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 8 Del Carlo offer parking?
No, 8 Del Carlo does not offer parking.
Does 8 Del Carlo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Del Carlo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Del Carlo have a pool?
Yes, 8 Del Carlo has a pool.
Does 8 Del Carlo have accessible units?
No, 8 Del Carlo does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Del Carlo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Del Carlo has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Del Carlo have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Del Carlo does not have units with air conditioning.

