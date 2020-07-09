All apartments in Irvine
79 Waldorf

79 Waldorf · No Longer Available
Location

79 Waldorf, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
pool
Orange County urban living at its finest! Come see the most private end unit in the most coveted Neighborhood of Central Park west! No neighboring buildings, just urban views, in its open floor plan living space that has 20ft ceilings. The large private balcony includes a panoramic view of Irvine’s financial district, green belts and hills! It also includes upgraded flooring, custom built-in roll down blinds, gorgeous contemporary chandelier fixtures in living space and master bedroom, a customized walk in master closet, full kitchen backsplash and built in kitchen trash container.
This beautiful and private open floor plan is located in Irvine’s financial district. Walking distance to coffee shops, gyms, and a variety of restaurants for any occasion such as North Italia, Ruth Chris, Hustons, Panini, The Counter, Wahoo’s and many more! It is also conveniently located minutes away from the 405, 55 and 73 freeways and blocks away from John Wayne airport (away from the flight corridor) for convenient travel for business or pleasure! The Mountains to the Sea Trail & Bikeways is just five cycling minutes away, which also brings you quickly to Newport Bay.
Don’t forget the community’s common areas where you can enjoy a full fitness area, private fitness rooms and even private jacuzzis! The main pool area and common areas also have several events throughout the year such as casino nights, Cinco de Mayo parties, live music by the pool during the summer and much much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 Waldorf have any available units?
79 Waldorf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 79 Waldorf have?
Some of 79 Waldorf's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 Waldorf currently offering any rent specials?
79 Waldorf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 Waldorf pet-friendly?
No, 79 Waldorf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 79 Waldorf offer parking?
No, 79 Waldorf does not offer parking.
Does 79 Waldorf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 79 Waldorf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 Waldorf have a pool?
Yes, 79 Waldorf has a pool.
Does 79 Waldorf have accessible units?
No, 79 Waldorf does not have accessible units.
Does 79 Waldorf have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 79 Waldorf has units with dishwashers.
Does 79 Waldorf have units with air conditioning?
No, 79 Waldorf does not have units with air conditioning.

