79 Waldorf

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar gym pool

Orange County urban living at its finest! Come see the most private end unit in the most coveted Neighborhood of Central Park west! No neighboring buildings, just urban views, in its open floor plan living space that has 20ft ceilings. The large private balcony includes a panoramic view of Irvine’s financial district, green belts and hills! It also includes upgraded flooring, custom built-in roll down blinds, gorgeous contemporary chandelier fixtures in living space and master bedroom, a customized walk in master closet, full kitchen backsplash and built in kitchen trash container.

This beautiful and private open floor plan is located in Irvine’s financial district. Walking distance to coffee shops, gyms, and a variety of restaurants for any occasion such as North Italia, Ruth Chris, Hustons, Panini, The Counter, Wahoo’s and many more! It is also conveniently located minutes away from the 405, 55 and 73 freeways and blocks away from John Wayne airport (away from the flight corridor) for convenient travel for business or pleasure! The Mountains to the Sea Trail & Bikeways is just five cycling minutes away, which also brings you quickly to Newport Bay.

Don’t forget the community’s common areas where you can enjoy a full fitness area, private fitness rooms and even private jacuzzis! The main pool area and common areas also have several events throughout the year such as casino nights, Cinco de Mayo parties, live music by the pool during the summer and much much more!