79 Somerton

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Welcome to Stonegate, this beautiful Home located in the San Marcos community is the largest floor plan with 4 Bedrooms and 3 Bath 2 Car Garage in over 2100sqft of living space, first floor features a bedroom with private bath, white tile floor, guest bath, open great room features white kitchen cabinetry with black quartz counter top, island with double sink plus all SS appliances, easy maintenance backyard with California room and lots of space to entertain, upgraded carpet upstairs with separate laundry room washer and dryer are included, 2 very spacious bedrooms, Hall bathroom with tub shower combo, large master bedroom, features walk in closet his and hers vanity soaking tub and separate shower, great Irvine Schools, plus resort style Stonegate amenities including junior Olympic pools, playgrounds, tot lots, parks and much more.Do not let this pass you by.