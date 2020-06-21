All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

Location

79 Somerton, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2117 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome to Stonegate, this beautiful Home located in the San Marcos community is the largest floor plan with 4 Bedrooms and 3 Bath 2 Car Garage in over 2100sqft of living space, first floor features a bedroom with private bath, white tile floor, guest bath, open great room features white kitchen cabinetry with black quartz counter top, island with double sink plus all SS appliances, easy maintenance backyard with California room and lots of space to entertain, upgraded carpet upstairs with separate laundry room washer and dryer are included, 2 very spacious bedrooms, Hall bathroom with tub shower combo, large master bedroom, features walk in closet his and hers vanity soaking tub and separate shower, great Irvine Schools, plus resort style Stonegate amenities including junior Olympic pools, playgrounds, tot lots, parks and much more.Do not let this pass you by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 Somerton have any available units?
79 Somerton has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 79 Somerton have?
Some of 79 Somerton's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 Somerton currently offering any rent specials?
79 Somerton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 Somerton pet-friendly?
No, 79 Somerton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 79 Somerton offer parking?
Yes, 79 Somerton does offer parking.
Does 79 Somerton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 79 Somerton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 Somerton have a pool?
Yes, 79 Somerton has a pool.
Does 79 Somerton have accessible units?
No, 79 Somerton does not have accessible units.
Does 79 Somerton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 79 Somerton has units with dishwashers.
Does 79 Somerton have units with air conditioning?
No, 79 Somerton does not have units with air conditioning.
