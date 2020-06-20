79 Plateau

Amenities

hardwood floors pool playground tennis court range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

3D Vitural tour link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=23hCk8gyKte&brand=0. Excellent opportunity to lease this beautiful and private corner condo with landscape view in the community of Willow at Portola Springs. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom 2,038 sqft home features white washed oak floors, 9 foot vaulted ceilings brings bright natural light. This property offers the very desirable floorplan with big size chef’s kitchen outfitted with all necessary appliances and open to living room. The dual living room layout is perfect for family entertaining. The home is the end unit with unobstructed landscape view, no home at front and also provides easy and ample street parking for guests. The community amenities includes 6 resort-style pools, tot lots, tennis courts and a dozen neighborhood parks. It’s close to 133 and 241 freeway and Woodbury Shopping Center with assigned awarded wining Irvine schools.