Irvine, CA
79 Plateau
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

79 Plateau

79 Plateau · (949) 220-1888
Location

79 Plateau, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2038 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
3D Vitural tour link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=23hCk8gyKte&brand=0. Excellent opportunity to lease this beautiful and private corner condo with landscape view in the community of Willow at Portola Springs. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom 2,038 sqft home features white washed oak floors, 9 foot vaulted ceilings brings bright natural light. This property offers the very desirable floorplan with big size chef’s kitchen outfitted with all necessary appliances and open to living room. The dual living room layout is perfect for family entertaining. The home is the end unit with unobstructed landscape view, no home at front and also provides easy and ample street parking for guests. The community amenities includes 6 resort-style pools, tot lots, tennis courts and a dozen neighborhood parks. It’s close to 133 and 241 freeway and Woodbury Shopping Center with assigned awarded wining Irvine schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 Plateau have any available units?
79 Plateau has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 79 Plateau have?
Some of 79 Plateau's amenities include hardwood floors, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 Plateau currently offering any rent specials?
79 Plateau isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 Plateau pet-friendly?
No, 79 Plateau is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 79 Plateau offer parking?
No, 79 Plateau does not offer parking.
Does 79 Plateau have units with washers and dryers?
No, 79 Plateau does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 Plateau have a pool?
Yes, 79 Plateau has a pool.
Does 79 Plateau have accessible units?
No, 79 Plateau does not have accessible units.
Does 79 Plateau have units with dishwashers?
No, 79 Plateau does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 79 Plateau have units with air conditioning?
No, 79 Plateau does not have units with air conditioning.
