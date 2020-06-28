All apartments in Irvine
Last updated November 2 2019 at 1:38 AM

79 Nature

79 Nature · No Longer Available
Location

79 Nature, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
It is very beautiful corner Unit 2 bedroom/2 bath with open floor plan townhouse located in Irvine's Woodbury community. Built
in late 2011 and attached 2-car garage. Owner did a lot of upgrade in this townhouse and very comfortable home to live
.MA STER BEDROOM is very spacious and bright with walkin closet, wood floor and dim-able recessed lighting. The master
bathroom includes a double ceasarstone sink, private room with an eco-toilet, and separate bathtub and enclosed glass shower.
SECOND BEDROOM/GUEST ROOM: Large wood floor room with double windows and sliding door closet. Located adjacent to the
second full bathroom with ceasarstone sink and mahogany cabinetry. Eco-toilets. KITCHEN equipped with granite counters,
generous counter/cabinet/drawer space as well as an island for additional surface area. A ll stainless steel appliances include gas
stove, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. LA UNDRY ROOM includes washer/dryer. . furnished townhouse for lease . just
walk to Woodbury shopping center, pools, community parks......

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 Nature have any available units?
79 Nature doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 79 Nature have?
Some of 79 Nature's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 Nature currently offering any rent specials?
79 Nature is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 Nature pet-friendly?
No, 79 Nature is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 79 Nature offer parking?
Yes, 79 Nature offers parking.
Does 79 Nature have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 79 Nature offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 Nature have a pool?
Yes, 79 Nature has a pool.
Does 79 Nature have accessible units?
No, 79 Nature does not have accessible units.
Does 79 Nature have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 79 Nature has units with dishwashers.
Does 79 Nature have units with air conditioning?
No, 79 Nature does not have units with air conditioning.
