It is very beautiful corner Unit 2 bedroom/2 bath with open floor plan townhouse located in Irvine's Woodbury community. Built

in late 2011 and attached 2-car garage. Owner did a lot of upgrade in this townhouse and very comfortable home to live

.MA STER BEDROOM is very spacious and bright with walkin closet, wood floor and dim-able recessed lighting. The master

bathroom includes a double ceasarstone sink, private room with an eco-toilet, and separate bathtub and enclosed glass shower.

SECOND BEDROOM/GUEST ROOM: Large wood floor room with double windows and sliding door closet. Located adjacent to the

second full bathroom with ceasarstone sink and mahogany cabinetry. Eco-toilets. KITCHEN equipped with granite counters,

generous counter/cabinet/drawer space as well as an island for additional surface area. A ll stainless steel appliances include gas

stove, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. LA UNDRY ROOM includes washer/dryer. . furnished townhouse for lease . just

walk to Woodbury shopping center, pools, community parks......