All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 79 Middlebury Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
79 Middlebury Lane
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:02 AM

79 Middlebury Lane

79 Middlebury Lane · (909) 896-9892
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

79 Middlebury Lane, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1071 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath detached cottage home in Northwood Pointe. Located on a quiet interior cul de sac street, with one of the largest lots for this floor plan. Beautiful dark laminate wood floors, upgraded neutral carpet & neutral paint accent the open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen w/ sparkling white counters & cabinets opens to living room & dining area. Living room features a cozy gas fireplace. French doors in the living room open to a secluded front patio area. The dining nook features built in seating & shelves for extra storage. From the kitchen, enter the tranquil patio area & wrap around yard- great for relaxing & entertaining. An enclosed side yard features a small rose & herb garden too! Custom window coverings & blinds accent the home. Upstairs hall bath features a tub with shower combo. The Master Bath features a tiled shower with built in seating & dual vanities. Association amenities include heated pool, BBq's, lighted tennis courts, sport courts, & playground areas. Walking distance to award winning schools- Canyon View Elem., Northwood High. Close to the Irvine & Tustin Marketplace for dining, shopping, entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 Middlebury Lane have any available units?
79 Middlebury Lane has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 79 Middlebury Lane have?
Some of 79 Middlebury Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 Middlebury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
79 Middlebury Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 Middlebury Lane pet-friendly?
No, 79 Middlebury Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 79 Middlebury Lane offer parking?
No, 79 Middlebury Lane does not offer parking.
Does 79 Middlebury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 79 Middlebury Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 Middlebury Lane have a pool?
Yes, 79 Middlebury Lane has a pool.
Does 79 Middlebury Lane have accessible units?
No, 79 Middlebury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 79 Middlebury Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 79 Middlebury Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 79 Middlebury Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 79 Middlebury Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 79 Middlebury Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity