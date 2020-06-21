79 Middlebury Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath detached cottage home in Northwood Pointe. Located on a quiet interior cul de sac street, with one of the largest lots for this floor plan. Beautiful dark laminate wood floors, upgraded neutral carpet & neutral paint accent the open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen w/ sparkling white counters & cabinets opens to living room & dining area. Living room features a cozy gas fireplace. French doors in the living room open to a secluded front patio area. The dining nook features built in seating & shelves for extra storage. From the kitchen, enter the tranquil patio area & wrap around yard- great for relaxing & entertaining. An enclosed side yard features a small rose & herb garden too! Custom window coverings & blinds accent the home. Upstairs hall bath features a tub with shower combo. The Master Bath features a tiled shower with built in seating & dual vanities. Association amenities include heated pool, BBq's, lighted tennis courts, sport courts, & playground areas. Walking distance to award winning schools- Canyon View Elem., Northwood High. Close to the Irvine & Tustin Marketplace for dining, shopping, entertainment.