All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 77 Interlude.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
77 Interlude
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:35 PM

77 Interlude

77 Interlude · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

77 Interlude, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

recently renovated
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Located in the highly desired community of Stonegate. Walking distance to Irvine top school districts: Stonegate Elementary School. This well maintained partially furnished home features 5 bedrooms + an office/ work room and 5.5 Bathrooms, Two formal living rooms with soaring ceiling. Master bedroom with a fully upgraded bathroom and a Bonus room upstairs. Each bedroom has a separate bathroom. The kitchen area is fully upgraded with a built-in customized high-end refrigerator and appliance. The whole house is cycled by Waster softer and Purifier which brings the 5 star hotel water standard to your life. Minutes away from shopping centers. This is a must see home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 Interlude have any available units?
77 Interlude doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 77 Interlude currently offering any rent specials?
77 Interlude is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Interlude pet-friendly?
No, 77 Interlude is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 77 Interlude offer parking?
No, 77 Interlude does not offer parking.
Does 77 Interlude have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 Interlude does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Interlude have a pool?
No, 77 Interlude does not have a pool.
Does 77 Interlude have accessible units?
No, 77 Interlude does not have accessible units.
Does 77 Interlude have units with dishwashers?
No, 77 Interlude does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 77 Interlude have units with air conditioning?
No, 77 Interlude does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology