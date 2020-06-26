77 Interlude

Amenities

Located in the highly desired community of Stonegate. Walking distance to Irvine top school districts: Stonegate Elementary School. This well maintained partially furnished home features 5 bedrooms + an office/ work room and 5.5 Bathrooms, Two formal living rooms with soaring ceiling. Master bedroom with a fully upgraded bathroom and a Bonus room upstairs. Each bedroom has a separate bathroom. The kitchen area is fully upgraded with a built-in customized high-end refrigerator and appliance. The whole house is cycled by Waster softer and Purifier which brings the 5 star hotel water standard to your life. Minutes away from shopping centers. This is a must see home!